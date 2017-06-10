If it takes a village to raise children, then it takes an army to feed them.

The kitchen and cafeteria at Cartersville High School look like an army camp from late May to the end of July as around 100 employees and volunteers prepare, pack and deliver 5,000 to 7,000 meals a day to children and teens living in low-income areas during the Summer Food Service Program.

The federally funded, state-administered program reimburses providers who serve free, healthy meals to young people ages 18 and younger during the summer months when school is not in session.

“We feed more kids daily during the summer than we do during the school year every day,” said CHS cafeteria Manager Dieni Montgomery, noting they also feed Bartow County students since the county school system doesn’t offer the program.

School Nutrition Director Tracey Morris started the Cartersville School System’s summer feeding program around 13 years ago to make sure kids had at least one nutritious meal a day when they were in school, said Montgomery, who managed the primary school cafeteria until a couple of months ago.

“We started out at like 800 or something, and I think our third year, it just boomed, and it’s just been that way ever since,” she said. “There are so many places that you see the need and the poverty. I don’t think the average people really see it, and it’s right in our backyard. We see these kids all year, just doing what we do. We worry about them when they’re not in school because at least when they’re in school, we know that we’re at least feeding them two meals, if that’s the only two they get — and I think for some of them, it is. I wish that we could do dinner.”

The program saw a big increase around 2009 “when the economy did a dive” into a recession, Montgomery said.

“That was a huge jump,” she said. “The people who used to be donors, we were feeding in the summer.”

While the summer meals aren’t limited to low-income students, most of the kids who receive them are on the free and reduced meal program at school, Montgomery said, noting the number of students receiving free and reduced meals has risen from 30 percent when she started 20 years ago to more than 60 percent now.

“I’ve been in the system 20 years, and I’ve seen about everything,” she said. “To me, you see some of these kids during the school year around the primary school that come in with two right shoes on or clothes that don’t fit. It always just made my heart hurt to think about what’s going on or are they getting anything to eat during the summer.”

Using roughly 50 employees and 50 volunteers, the program provides breakfast, lunch and snacks — the kids choose two of these — Monday through Friday from May 22 to July 28.

The kitchen staff — some of whom arrive between 5:30 and 6 a.m. every morning and generally leave around 3:30 or 4 p.m. — prepares and packages hot meals like Thursday’s nacho meal of taco meat, queso, refried beans and corn along with chips and fruit as well as cold meals like sandwiches, chips, yogurt parfaits and fruit, served with milk or water.

Kids receive a different meal every day for two weeks, then the menu cycles again.

Kingston resident Kerrie Davis, the lead production worker in the kitchen, has been preparing meals for the program for the past seven summers.

“I enjoy knowing the kids have something to eat in the summer — and the money,” she said.

She admitted she didn’t know what she was getting into when she started working for the program, but she’s stayed with it.

“It’s a whole lot more than what I thought,” she said. “But I enjoy it. I think it’s a good program.”

As the kitchen workers package the meals, other staff members and volunteers pack them in carriers for transport.

Tyler Washington of Adairsville, a rising senior at Young Harris College, is working his second year as one of the packers.

“I’m home for the summer, and it’s a good way to reach out to the community and get some money doing it,” he said. “Two birds with one stone.”

Washington said he does “a little bit of everything, whatever they need us to do” each day.

“I’m strictly usually packing, but if we need to go out on the route, I go out on the route, too,” he said. “I did last year a lot, did a little bit of both.”

Montgomery said she loves for the college students working for her to go out on a route to “see what they’re contributing to.”

“I think it brings a full picture, and we try to do that, let them all go out at least once and see,” she said.

Once the carriers are packed, they’re loaded into the six vans that deliver the meals to houses, apartment complexes, trailer parks, Cartersville’s summer school sites, the Boys and Girls Clubs in Cartersville and Adairsville and other sites.

Each van has a route that’s been mapped out by the school system’s transportation department “because they know where all the kids are citywise,” Montgomery said, noting some vans with larger routes do two drops because the food can’t be out longer than four hours.

“We also branched out into the county, and we know where those pockets of kids are out there,” she said.

But the van drivers don’t just stick to their routes — they go out and find other kids, she added.

Lisa Sanford of Cartersville, who works in the pre-K during the school year and has worked for the program for eight or nine years, said she loves “working with these babies.”

“I love seeing my babies,” she said. “Some of them I’ve had since they were like 3 and 4 years old. I’ve watched them grow up. ... Some of them that I have on my route, I see them before they get to pre-K and then I get in pre-K and get to have them and see their real personality come out. They’re really sweet in the summer. No, they’re sweet all the time.”

On the program’s first day, Sanford said she fed 115 kids on her route, which covers the Grassdale area; now she’s feeding about 350 kids every day, which is down from her usual 400 to 425.

“Some of them are so pitiful that that’s the only meal they get,” she said, noting she talks to parents before giving out meals. “We go to trailer parks that some of these kids will break your heart when you see them. ... But when you see these kids’ little faces light up when they see you coming .... They love seeing you come, and they love getting to know you and talking to you. They get used to you. Just the joy on their little faces when they see you pull up, that’s the kicker. That’s the reward.”

“They really do rely on that consistency of the same person,” Montgomery said. “If we ever sub out or something, they won’t feed half the kids because they won’t come out because they have that trust issue.”

Her route has “a ton” of sites that are “stop and go, stop and go,” Sanford said.

“On my van, it’s constant because I don’t have like 50 [kids] at one time,” she said. “I have two here then drive up the street, and I’ll have three there and then five there. My sites are small sites, but there is a lot in that area.”

Some volunteers — many that have participated for several summers — pick up meals as early as 8 a.m. to deliver to sites all across Bartow County, including vacation Bible schools, neighborhoods within their congregation and trailer parks in the county, Montgomery said.

A couple of ladies in their late 70s have voluntarily delivered meals to trailer parks for years, she said.

“I was talking to one of them the other day, and they said that some of the people in their church were saying, ‘I don’t think it’s safe for y’all to go out there,’ and she said, ‘We’ve been doing that forever, and it’s not scary out there to us,’” she said. “They were saying, ‘It’s the Lord’s work, and sometimes the Lord’s work isn’t always pretty or it’s not easy.’ They’re called to do it.”

On Valerie Hardy and Sylvia Griffith’s route, driver Griffith pulled into apartment complexes on Erwin Street and Opal Street, blew the horn, and the kids came running.

Hardy, a first-year employee, handed them a bag with the hot meals in it, while Griffith filled another bag with their chips and drinks.

The two lunchroom monitors at the primary school carry out this routine for 400 to 450 kids a day on their route.

“The most was last Friday [June 2] — 444,” Hardy said, noting their sites might be two or three kids at a house or 30 to 40 kids at an apartment complex.

Griffith, working her second year as an employee after volunteering at her church for 10 years, said she loves knowing she may be feeding the kids their only meal of the day.

“Oh my gosh, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “I just love seeing the kids. They know us and to see their little faces. I just love the kids. These are my babies.”

Hardy said she had two main reasons for wanting to take part in the program.

“I wanted to make a difference in the community, and I just have a soft spot for kids,” she said. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be at primary. I just wanted to make a difference in the community, and I know a lot of these kids need it.”

She wasn’t expecting to feel the way she did after her first day of deliveries.

“The first day, I came home, and my husband asked me, ‘Well, how’d you like it?’ and I said, ‘I thought I was going to be the kids’ blessing. They are my blessing,’” she said. “ I’m the one that has really got the blessing.”

Montgomery, who looks forward to getting the feeding program started every summer, is another one who feels blessed to be working in it.

“It is probably one of the most rewarding things that I do,” she said. “During the school year, you’re dealing with a lot of parents and money, and I’m not having to deal with any of that in the summer. It’s just a blessing to be able to feed those kids that I see all year that I know are not sufficiently being provided for. It’s just awesome.”

Montgomery credits Morris for the success of the program, which is extra income for the employees but not for Morris.

“Tracey just had a vision to go find the kids, and that’s what we’ve done,” she said. “And that’s why she’s got six vans in the community going out there to find these kids. She has a tremendous heart for doing that.”

That heart for kids has won Morris the respect and admiration of Montgomery.

“A lot of directors don’t do summer feeding because they don’t get anything more,” she said. “It’s a lot of work and a lot of responsibility.”