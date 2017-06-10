Greer Cofield suffered a traumatic brain injury after getting kicked by a horse on an Adairsville farm back in 2012.

Her family was told by doctors that it would be months before the then-5-year-old fully recovered.

Instead, she walked out of the hospital just 10 days later.

There is an unending list of people and circumstances that allowed for Greer to make such a quick recovery, and nearly five years later, the Cofields got the chance to thank some of the people who were the first to help the family on that day in October, 2012.

On Friday at the Bartow County Sheriff’s office, the Cofields, of Cartersville, met the 911 dispatcher who took the emergency call, Sloan Robinson, and met with Barry Brown, who helped the family get help with posts on his Bartow Scanner Facebook page.

“It’s an inspiration because, so many times, things don’t work out or we don’t know,” Robinson said of meeting Greer for the first time after she took the emergency call on Greer’s injury. “I would say 99 percent of the time we don’t even know what happens after we disconnect that line. So, to see Greer thriving, and just becoming a young lady, it’s just amazing.”

Looking at Greer, today it would be nearly impossible to tell she ever had such a traumatic blow to the head, as only a faint, indiscernible scar remains around her right eye of the lively and adorable, blue-eyed, blonde-haired 10-year-old.

However, while the remains of the physical trauma are nearly non-existent, the incident itself is still fresh in the minds of the Cofields.

On Oct. 8, 2012, a horse charged Greer and her mother, Shannon, while Greer was practicing for a horse show. The horse hit Greer in the face, crushing her cheek and forehead.

“She caught the brunt of it, but I was grazed, and the force of it spun me around,” Shannon Cofield recalled of the incident. “I found myself on my hands and knees. I looked over and [Greer] was down face first. And when I rolled her over, it was scary. It was like a horror film.”

Greer was Life Flighted to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga. But before then, Robinson helped the Cofields through the immediate shock of the injury to their daughter.

“When the call came in, [Shannon] was just in the middle of the field with Greer. I remember, I could hear Greer in the background, and I automatically started praying,” said Robinson, who admitted to stepping out after the call because of the intensity. “As we were sending units, at the same time, I was praying that everything was going to be okay.”

“[Robinson] just kept saying, ‘You’re doing great. You’re staying calm.’ She was very encouraging,” Shannon said. “I think, too often, a tragedy strikes and you forget about all those who help, and [Robinson and Brown] played a huge hand in this.”

While Robinson was dispatching emergency response units, Brown was able to attract some help through his Facebook page so that someone could come and look after Greer’s older sister, Sawyer, while the parents drove to Chattanooga.

As Brown noted during Friday’s meeting, the near-tragedy to Greer has turned into a productive and eventful last few years for the Cofields.

While Greer was recovering, she was selected as T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital’s Miracle Child Champion, which then nominated her, along with four other Miracle Children, for Tennessee’s representative in the Children’s Miracle Network.

Greer then was named the Children’s Miracle Network Tennessee Champion, which sent her and her family on a one-year publicity tour to help support children's hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children's health issues.

On that tour, the Cofields spent two weeks with Miss America, went to the White House and met President Barack Obama and met celebrities John Schneider, Marie Osmond, Nick Cannon and Zendaya.

Among the many adventures that come along with being named Tennessee Children’s Miracle Network Champion, Greer has been featured in photo shoots and commercials with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Steve Young.

“It was a wonderful trip,” Greer’s father, Gregg Cofield, said. “It was the trip of a lifetime, but we stayed busy.”

During that year, the Cofields had the opportunity to thank many people that helped the family during their time of need — doctors, surgeons, people who provided the family with food and a place to stay, people who helped take care of Sawyer when the family was preoccupied with Greer.

They had not yet, however, had the opportunity to thank Robinson and Brown until Friday.

“With us being involved with Children’s Miracle Network, we’ve done groundbreakings, ... we’ve done video shoots, photo shoots,” Gregg Cofield said. “So it only seems fitting to come back to your roots for the people that kind of got the whole thing started as far as her recovering.”

On Friday, Greer handed Robinson and Brown a Cheerios box with her face on it — a promotion for the Children’s Miracle Network — to thank them for the help they provided.

While the Cheerios Box was a nice gesture, the real joy for Robinson was seeing Greer doing so well.

“It’s the first time I’ve met someone and everyone ended up great,” Robinson said. “We can kind of feel pretty beat up because we hear the worst stuff. ... It’s an inspiration as a dispatcher. .. This is surreal.”

Greer literally got back on the horse and continued to show horses after her injury, but has just recently hung up her saddle.

She hasn’t shied away from danger, however, as she is now into racing junior dragsters.

And even as the Cofields have moved on from the accident, their gratitude for those who helped on that October day remains unchanged, as is the relevancy of their story.

“We’re shocked that this story is still going on,” Gregg Cofield said Friday as 11 Alive cameras documented the reunion. “It’s kind of gained momentum. I guess everyone is kind of shocked at how well she’s done. Most people that look at her, can’t even tell anything has happened.”