Scott Estes had his own unique way of following in his mom’s footsteps.

As the executive director of technology for Chattahoochee Technical College, Estes is able to follow his chosen career path in the technology industry while also working in the education field as his mother, Sandra Simpson Estes, had done.

“I wanted to start working here for a few reasons,” he said. “First, I was looking for a job in the technical arena, and [coincidentally] I was attending North Metro [Technical College] to earn my associate’s degree in computer technology. During my enrollment in various courses, I had gotten to know a lot of the instructors, staff and employees. I could tell this was a good place to start a career. Additionally, I became good friends with their current computer technician, Gary Cook, to learn more of the technology challenges they faced and what they did on a day-to-day basis. When I learned that Gary was moving on to another employer, I knew I wanted to apply.”

In 2001, he was hired by North Metro Tech, which merged with Chattahoochee Tech eight years later.

But he also wanted to work at the college because his mom was an educator in Bartow County for more than 20 years.

“She taught at Pine Log [Elementary School] as a third-grade teacher, and I wanted to ‘somewhat’ follow her footsteps and get into education, even if I was not teaching,” he said.

Name: Henry S. Estes

Age: 46

Occupational title: Executive director of technology

City of residence: Acworth

Education: Master’s in technology management

Family: Wife, Michelle Estes; daughter, Emily Estes; and son Joseph Estes

DTN: What are your job responsibilities?

HSE: My job responsibilities include the management, direction and oversight of a technical department with a staff of 30 employees; strategic planning; multimillion-dollar budget planning and allocations; and scheduling of staff and equipment. I currently oversee the design, development and deployment of enterprise technologies as they relate to the learning outcomes of the college and in coordination with upper management, in the direct relation to the overall mission of the college. In addition, I am skilled in server/network administration and implementation of network topologies. I am skilled in desktop and end-user support, telecommunications services and in mobile cellular device support and implementation of these technologies. I have previously been responsible for database administration and operations and have experience in web design.

DTN: What do you enjoy most about your job and why, and what do you not enjoy about it and why?

HSE: I love making change. In technology, the reasoning behind it all is to make our lives and work easier. By implementing new technologies that result in quicker, faster, easier work processes that can benefit our students or employees or to create better learning environments is what I enjoy. Especially when it all comes together as planned.

What I do not enjoy is when technology fails you. Anyone that works in technology or even experiences issues with their home computer knows the feeling when your computer is not working as it should. With 9,000-plus students depending on your services to be operational 24/7/365 can put a lot of pressure on you when things are not working as they should.

DTN: What is CTC doing to keep up with all the technological advancements that are being made?

HSE: Chattahoochee Technical College strives to be on the cutting edge of technology to keep our students engaged, connected and to prepare them for the workforce. To name a few of the recent technologies we have implemented or are in the process of: recently purchased distance learning/telepresence equipment to allow faculty to broadcast lectures/classwork and students to connect in remotely from other campuses or even from home; developed an app for mobile devices that allows students to access their records, classes and even make payments; able to offer students access to Microsoft Office applications — Word, Excel, Access, etc. — and install those applications on up to five computers and access to one terabyte of online storage space; purchase of an industrial-size 3-D printer for our students to utilize; and started one of the first unmanned aerial vehicle — drone — courses in the state to teach safe and responsible flight operations for business and industry.

DTN: What do you think is/are the best thing(s) about Chattahoochee Tech?

HSE: We are proud to offer outstanding education and training services as part of the Technical College System of Georgia’s mission of “providing technical, academic and adult education and training focused on building a well-educated, globally competitive workforce for Georgia.” We offer 70-plus degrees, diplomas and certificates in 45 programs and are comprised of eight campuses that serve a six-county area in beautiful north Georgia: Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens.

DTN: What kinds of changes would you like to see occur at Chattahoochee Tech in the next five years?

HSE: As our enrollment continues to grow, we see the most growth in our online/distance learning courses. For students to have the ability to take courses online at their own pace and schedule is a value. I would like to see our online course offerings expand, and with the use of technology, to continually engage those students in an online/virtual environment without them having to set foot on a campus.

DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

HSE: Most people are surprised to learn that before I got into technology, I worked as a deputy sheriff for Bartow County and served in the United States Marine Corps.

DTN: What would the title of your autobiography be and why?

HSE: “The Diary of a Travel, Landscapes and Miscellaneous Opportunist.” It would be a tale of life’s difficulties, ins and outs and our traveling adventures. My life has been exciting and fulfilling. While I have experienced various careers, I have managed to remain resilient and learned how to smile in the face of stress and to stop along this journey of life to view the scenery in front of you.

DTN: If you were stranded on a deserted island for a year, what three non-technological items (not people) would you have to have with you, and why would you need them?

HSE: First, I will assume I have food, water and clothing. Three items I would want would be a knife, [which] can be used to hunt, cut, chop and build with; rope, [which] can be used to build, climb, lash items together; and binoculars, [which] can be used for viewing the landscape, to start a fire and signal passers-by.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

HSE: Leader, team player, trustworthy

DTN: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what is the one thing you most look forward to accomplishing?

HSE: I have many items on my bucket list, but the one that is key to all the others is having the ability to one day leave the Monday-through-Friday workweek and [move] into a career that I set my own schedule and pace.

DTN: Who has been the most influential person in your life, and how did he/she influence you?

HSE: My father, Emmett Estes. He has always provided continuous support, encouragement and advice, and there is no telling where or what I would be today without him. He was always there and taught me at an early age the value of hard work, honesty and dedication. His career in the U.S. Navy and years of working in the Bartow County School System and then with North Metro Technical College gave me something to model my own life and career after.