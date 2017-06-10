Some of the most devoted rockhounds in the Southeast came to Cartersville Saturday as the fourth-annual Etowah Valley Artifacts Show was hosted at the Clarence Brown Conference Center.

That meant tens of collectors and exhibitors and hundreds of visitors, along with thousands of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts.

“It has grown into a great Southeastern Indian artifacts show,” said Todd Tibbetts from Dallas, who co-hosted the show along with Lee Forsyth from Rockmart. “It’s just a neat day for folks from all around to come in and share information and display their artifacts, and some people are doing some buying and selling and bartering and trading, and a lot of collectors are just showing their personal finds and even some things they’ve collected.”

Collectors displayed their many and varied finds beneath glass-top cases.

There were arrowheads, spear points, axe heads, pieces of pottery, pipes—all telling the story of the people who used to live in Bartow County thousands of years in the past.

“So anywhere there’s a large concentration of water, over the eons there’s been a large concentration of people, and certainly with the Etowah Indian Mounds being right here, that Mississippian mound-building culture was very agrarian, they were growing crops right on the banks of the Etowah River,” Tibbits said. “And so, the Etowah flowing into Rome, Georgia, combining with the Oostanaula to make the Coosa River, those are just very rich Native American cultures, and not just dwelling places but hunting grounds, waterways for fish, and so, for thousands of years, the concentration for Indian habitation is around these major waterways. “So, the Southeast and Georgia, they’re some of your heaviest concentrations of Indians for several thousand years.”

Ronnie Chase, from Cartersville, stood proudly behind tables displaying his collection, all picked up in and around Bartow County.

The most common technique for finding artifacts is going out in freshly-plowed fields, or heading out after a rainstorm that washes away the dirt from covered objects.

“It’s fun to look for stuff,” Chase said. “I started when I was a kid, but I had to go to work, so that took up a lot of my time. So just before I retired, I picked up my interest again and started looking again, so that’s what I do now. I’m retired, I’ve got some time on my hands, so I get out and look.”

Chase’s prized piece was a decorative bird head, carved to represent, Chase believes, the now-extinct Carolina parakeet.

Surrounding the effigy were hundreds of arrowheads, spear points, and pieces of pottery and Chase’s display took up just two tables out of the maybe one hundred scattered around the room.

“This is one of the larger ones, most of the shows are in high school gymnasiums or library conference rooms, so they tend to be smaller than this,” said Marty Benton, another lifelong collector sitting behind his table.

Benton was showing off his own personal collection of found objects and then several other collections he had obtained over the years, a few of which he was trying to sell.

For some collectors, everything on their table was for sale. Collections of artifacts—or even rare, well-preserved single objects—can earn price tags into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

For Chase, the object wasn’t the money, and none of his artifacts were for sale at all.

“I just display, I just show them off,” Chase said. “Other people sell their stuff, but I just show my stuff because I found it and it’s kind of hard to turn loose of it.”

Most of the people showing off their finds and peering at the objects on the tables got their start the same way Chase did—picking up artifacts as children.

Something about holding a piece of history in their hands, and being able to find it in the fields and woods where they lived, triggered a spark.

“I think the attraction is widespread, from a child finding his first arrowhead and having thoughts of cowboys and Indians all the way up to archeologists studying human behavior for thousands of years,” Tibbitts said. “To look around here and see things, from museum-quality artifacts to artifacts and points and pieces that may have just been found last week, that may have just been unearthed ... there’s just such an untold story of Native American habitat in this country because there was no written language thousands of years ago, and all the wood and leather has rotted and decayed and we’re left with these rocks.”

“You’re going to find arrowheads laying out in the field, and who’s not going to pick up an arrowhead and go, ‘Hey, who made this,” Steven Beasley, president of the Peach State Archeological Society, agreed. “It’s just a natural question and they want to find out more about it and that’s how they get started.”

Beasley’s organization, which counts nearly 250 members among its ranks, shows how large the artifact collecting community in Georgia and the Southeast is.

That made the Etowah Valley show a communal affair, with people circulating between tables and catching up with old friends.

The collectors, to a man, were eager to show off their passion and try to grow their hobby.

“It’s just fascinating, you learn something new every day,” Beasley said. “Even though I know quite a bit, you still learn something new every day. It’s still a lot of fun. My wife doesn’t understand it, she thinks all these rocks are just heavy and take up space, but it’s really fascinating to have an 8-9,000 year old rock in your hand that’s almost perfect from the day it was made and came out of the ground and it’s just amazing that it’s survived all of those years.”