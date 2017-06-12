A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Emerson.

Brendan Young, 24, of Kennesaw, was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at a high rate of speed when he collided with a van that was turning onto the Red Top Connector, according to Emerson Police Chief Randy Turner.

“The driver of the van said she thought she had time when she began the turn” Turner said. “Then all of a sudden the motorcycle hit her vehicle.”

Bartow County EMS crews, Emerson police and the Georgia State Patrol were dispatched to the crash site and, upon arrival, found a “male subject lying on the ground with no signs of life,” according to Bartow EMS spokesperson Brad Cothran.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team returned to the area Monday afternoon to investigate the collision.