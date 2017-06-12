A routine traffic stop Saturday resulted in the foot pursuit of a suspected cocaine dealer.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, a Cartersville Police officer observed a gold Nissan Pathfinder fail to stop at a stop sign on Carter St. and Erwin St.

The driver initiated his lights to conduct a traffic stop and the driver pulled over at Heritage Park Apartments.

As the officer was getting out of the vehicle, the driver threw items out of the passenger-side window. The officer later identified the items as a bag containing cocaine, a scale and a pen.

The driver advised he did not have his license with him, and provided the name of Julius Brown, although he was later identified as Stephen Jermond Harrell of Cartersville.

The officer went back to his patrol car to call for backup, and while waiting, Harrell opened his driver side door and fled behind and to the right of the Heritage Park Apartment building.

After a foot pursuit that went toward Railroad St., the officer lost sight of the suspect.

Upon returning to the vehicle, Harrell’s identification was located in the center console of the vehicle.

About 3.4 grams of cocaine were found in the baggie, which had a torn corner that was consistent with distributing drugs.

Harrell was found and arrested Sunday morning.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, willful obstruction of law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to obey a stop sign and probation violation.