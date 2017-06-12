RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Bernarda Cervantes, a 2017 graduate of Cartersville High School, receives a scholarship check for $500 from Kelidy Flores, treasurer of the Bartow Hispanic Center. Buy photo

Lots of college students receive scholarships, but very few have scholarships named after them.

Bernarda Cervantes, 17, is the first recipient of the Bernarda Cervantes Scholarship Award provided by Bartow Hispanic Center, which named the $500 award after the Cartersville High graduate who interned there for six months.

“While working on my dissertation, I interviewed Bernarda as well as nine other Hispanic students who are Top 10 females and males in the 11th and 12th grade,” center founder Annabel Rodriguez-Romero said. “Bernarda was one of the Top 5 girls in her senior class as well as a GateKey [scholarship] recipient. Hearing about her story as a student in our community with barriers that she turned into motivating factors, helping her get to where she’s at, was admirable. Bernarda is a true representation of many Hispanic students who are successful with the support of their family, school and community.”

Cervantes, who graduated from CHS in May, was thrilled the center wanted to recognize her in this way.

“It's surreal that Bartow Hispanic Center decided to name the scholarship after me, and I am honored that they would want it to bear my name,” she said. “I've been so fortunate to work with an organization dedicated to doing good for our community, and this scholarship is an extension of that work.”

Rodriguez-Romero said the center had a handful of high school students who wanted to volunteer there during the school year to “obtain more volunteer hours before going to college,” and fortunately, it was able to accommodate them.

But the center wanted to go a step further to help students with their education.

“Many of our Hispanic students are the first in their family to graduate with a high school diploma and graduate in college,” Rodriguez-Romero said. “With that said, we want to be able to support our local students with a scholarship to assist with any financial needs they may have as they make this transition.”

The scholarship definitely will help Cervantes, who will be attending Kennesaw State University in the fall.

“Without financial aid, a college education would be completely out of my reach,” she said. “I am very grateful and fortunate to have this scholarship and to also be a GateKey scholarship recipient.”

Cervantes, who was in CHS’s work-based learning program, was “looking for somewhere to do her internship,” according to Rodriguez-Romero.

“Being that I worked for the school system at that time and working with Bernarda and family in the past, I offered the center as an option,” she said.

“Bartow Hispanic Center's mission is one that is personal for me because I am intimately acquainted with the difficulties of being an immigrant,” Cervantes said. “The center empowers our Hispanic community through its English classes so that actions that so many of us take for granted, like communicating with a child's teacher, ordering at a restaurant and simply navigating the place we all call home, [are] possible. I wanted to make a difference in our community.”

Born and raised in Cartersville, Cervantes said she volunteered an average of eight hours a week at the center during her internship, which ran from last August through January, and did such tasks as answered and made phone calls, took attendance for the English classes, registered new students, created and distributed bilingual flyers for events, served as an interpreter during events, updated contact lists and files and monitored the center's Facebook page.

“I have learned about the power of education, but I've also learned about the barriers that stand in our way,” she said about her time at the center.

The intern was an “asset that came in handy to help meet some of the work that needed to be done for the center,” Rodriguez-Romero said.

“She was responsible, detailed, open to learning and always went over and beyond what was expected of her,” she said. “Being that our office is located inside Daniel Ahart Tax Services, after seeing her work ethics and skills, the business owner, Kelidy Flores, decided to hire her midyear [as a receptionist].”

Because she hasn’t decided on a major yet, Cervantes isn’t sure what career path she’ll take, but she knows she wants to help people.

“Through my experience at the Hispanic center, I've come to realize that whatever I do, I want to be able to make a difference,” she said. “I want to be the voice of those who don't have one. There are many avenues to pursue advocacy. I am 17 years old, and maybe there are many people my age who know exactly what they want to do with their lives. I am not one of them, but it is my conviction that whatever I do, I want to make the world a better place.”

In the future, Rodriguez-Romero said the center will set up an “an application window” during which students can apply for the scholarship, and board members will decide on future recipients.

The basic requirements that applicants will have to meet include being a high school senior of Hispanic descent, volunteering at Bartow Hispanic Center a minimum of 10 hours and having a college acceptance letter before May.

She also said she hopes the amount of the scholarship will increase “as our center continues to grow.”

“Community members and businesses are invited to donate funds specifically to help support scholarship opportunities for our applicants,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at www.bartowhispaniccenter.org or contact Flores, the center’s treasurer, at 770-382-5996.