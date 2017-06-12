A four-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Highway 20 in White sent two to the hospital.

At 1:23 p.m., Bartow County Emergency Services responded to a wreck on Highway 20 at Chandler Lane.

Bartow County EMS, the Bartow County Fire Department and the Georgia State Patrol responded to find two patients with injuries — a female with a small laceration to the leg and a juvenile female who was complaining of “pain all over.”

Of the four vehicles involved in the wreck, one was off the roadway in an embankment.

The juvenile was transported to Cartersville Medical Center for evaluation.