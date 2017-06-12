RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Susanna Good, 9, makes a sword during the Bartow History Museum’s Knights, Castles and Ladies in Waiting camp Monday. In 2016, the Cartersville venue was named Best Attraction in Bartow County. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Considering the recognition an “honor,” Bartow History Museum Director Trey Gaines was delighted to see the Cartersville venue named 2016’s Best Attraction in Bartow County.

Established in 2005 by the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the People’s Choice Awards highlight Bartow’s nonfranchised restaurants, shops and attractions and are presented annually at the Arts Festival at Rose Lawn.

“We were thrilled and honored to win the award for Best Attraction in Bartow County last year,” Gaines said. “It was a great honor to be recognized by our local community in this way and to join the ranks of the other great attractions that have won this honor in previous years.

“We strive every day to provide meaningful programs and exhibits that educate and inspire our guests. To be recognized for offering high quality service and opportunities was rewarding for all of us at the Bartow History Museum.”

Formed in 1987, the Bartow History Museum’s gift shop, multi-purpose room and permanent and temporary exhibits have been housed in the 1869 Courthouse — 4 E. Church St. — since December 2010. Divided into six galleries, the permanent exhibits include “A Sense of Place,” “Bartow Beginnings,” “Community Champions,”

“People at Work,” “The Coming War” and “Toward New Horizons.”

“The mission of the Bartow History Museum is to preserve the rich history of Bartow County and present educational and engaging exhibits and programs to the public,” Gaines said. “In 2016, we reached over 12,000 visitors through our exhibits and programs, many of which were students who participated in one of our many curriculum-based programs. Museum guests also experienced history through events, such as our farm life event and Spooky Museum, as well as through exhibits on historic bridges of Bartow County and historic mourning customs and traditions.”

With the People’s Choice contest currently underway, individuals can vote for their favorite establishments through Aug. 31 at the local CVB’s website, VisitCartersvilleGA.org. Only one vote can be cast per computer or mobile device for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards survey.

“[The awards] began in 2005 to share the opinions of local residents and visitors about the best that Bartow County’s tourism industry has to offer,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB. “Awards are presented in three categories: Best Restaurant, Best Shoppe and Best Attraction. Winners are chosen by online votes collected during the summer season each year. The awards have become a reference point in introducing our community to visitors. People often stop in the Welcome Center to ask, ‘So where should we eat lunch?’ or ‘What should we see while in town?’ Sharing the People’s Choice validates the suggestions of our Visitor Information Specialists. To be eligible, businesses must be found only within Bartow County or its municipalities — nonfranchised. This helps us substantiate what makes our community special and unique.

“There have been repeat winners in all three categories. It is always encouraging that many different businesses receive votes in their respective category. This speaks directly to a strong climate for local tourism. Sadly, five of the independently-owned businesses that were winners have now closed; which proves that there are many challenges to operating and sustaining a successful business.”

The People’s Choice Awards will be presented at the 42nd annual Arts Festival at Rose Lawn, 224 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, Sept. 16.

“It [has] been very well received,” Wheeler said, referring to the People’s Choice Awards. “People generally like sharing their favorite things and introducing friends and family to great restaurants, popular shops and fun things to see and do. Seasoned marketers will tell you that the best advertising is word of mouth. Through social media interaction, we have found this to be true, as thousands have posted comments about things they like in and around Cartersville. About 6,600 visitors and residents voted in the 2016 awards.

“Past winners proudly display their honors in-house and also have included mentions in advertising and on their social posts. I know of several businesses that encourage votes by attaching the online link to customer receipts and by asking for the vote on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. We love this because it shares VisitCartersvilleGA.org, where people might discover something new and fun with every visit.”

For more information about the survey, call the CVB at 770-387-1357.

People’s Choice Awards

• Best Restaurant in Bartow County

2005 — D. Morgan’s

2006 — Appalachian Grill

2007 — Hearth & Harvest

2008 — D. Morgan’s

2009 — Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse

2010 — Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse

2011 — Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse

2012 — Antonino’s Italian Grotto

2013 — Swheat Market Deli

2014 — Johnny Mitchell’s Smokehouse

2015 — The City Cellar & Loft

2016 — Swheat Market Deli

• Best Shoppe in Bartow County

2005 — Write on Main

2006 — c.a.n.o.p.y

2007 — Periwinkle

2008 — Periwinkle

2009 — Periwinkle

2010 — Gigi’s Hidden Treasures

2011 — Periwinkle

2012 — Spring Place Pottery & Artists’ Gallery

2013 — Spring Place Pottery & Artists’ Gallery

2014 — It’s About Time Boutique

2015 — It’s About Time Boutique

2016 — It’s About Time Boutique

• Best Attraction in Bartow County

2005 — Booth Western Art Museum

2006 — Booth Western Art Museum

2007 — Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site

2008 — Red Top Mountain State Park

2009 — Tellus Science Museum

2010 — Tellus Science Museum

2011 — Tellus Science Museum

2012 — Booth Western Art Museum

2013 — Booth Western Art Museum

2014 — Booth Western Art Museum

2015 — Booth Western Art Museum

2016 — Bartow History Museum