Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor, left, and Atlanta Steeplechase board member Gene Vance take in the races in April at Kingston Downs. It was recently announced that the Atlanta Steeplechase will be discontinued after 52 years, including 20 years at Kingston Downs.

Continually promoted as the “best lawn party in Georgia,” the Atlanta Steeplechase has officially run its last race.

Citing changes in sporting industry trends, George Chase — chairman of the organization’s board of stewards — recently announced the event’s offering in April was its final showing.

“Having undertaken a thorough and professional, strategic review, during which we assessed a wide variety of options to maximize the value of the Atlanta Steeplechase, the board of stewards has concluded to make the 2017 races its last event,” stated Chase in a released statement. “This hard thought out decision is the best path forward for the Atlanta Steeplechase, its suppliers, the charity and its patrons.

“Numerous trends in the sporting industry, but particularly in the Steeplechasing structure, have changed. The customer experience and the charitable donations are what make it all worthwhile. We want to thank everyone for a fantastic 52 years of the Atlanta Steeplechase.”

On April 22, the Atlanta Steeplechase marked its 20th year being presented at the Kingston Downs complex. Started in 1966, the event relocated to the more than 430-acre property on the Bartow-Floyd county line in 1997.

According to media reports, Cartersville resident Gene Vance — a member of the Atlanta Steeplechase’s board of stewards — said, “Ticket sales were off and there were just a lot of contributing factors. Some of the big sponsors backed off and you know you want to do something for the charitable cause so we felt this was just the best thing to do.”

The 52nd Running of the Atlanta Steeplechase, which benefited Bert’s Big Adventure, provided activities throughout the day, some of which included horse races, a hat parade and contest, Jack Russell terrier races, pony rides and Parade of the Bear Creek Hounds.

“We certainly had the longest run,” said Ellen Archer — a member of the Steeplechase’s board of stewards and executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau — on behalf of the CVB. “It was here 20 years. That was longer than it was in any other individual place. We know most of the track was in Bartow County, but it’s kind of like saying we lost something that we never really had, because I think most perception was that it was a Rome event simply because the physical address was a Rome address. ... I don’t think that was ever really overcome.

“... The closest hotel rooms are actually in Rome. It’s seven miles to a hotel room in Rome, and it’s 12 to the nearest hotel room in Bartow County. I think in terms of losing a really neat and prestigious bragging rights event, that’s probably ... the biggest loss to Bartow County.”

A frequent attendee of the event, Jennifer Wiggins Matthews shared she was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the decision to discontinue the Atlanta Steeplechase.

“It’s been a very fun event and a huge networking event that involves two main counties and, of course, numerous other counties where people travel from,” said Matthews, a resident of Cartersville and local CVB board member. “I first started attending in the late ’90s when I worked for the CVB, and I attended for many years, year after year.

“I enjoy seeing everyone and being outdoors at such a beautiful venue. I enjoy the races a lot. I have a lot of photographs of the horses jumping. To me, it’s a very interesting sport, and I actually enjoy watching the horse races. One of the things that stands out is seeing how creative the different individuals and companies [are] with how far they would go with decorations and creativity with their tents. It’s quite a job to create your environment there, because it is a field with no electricity, no other means of resources other than the ground that you are standing on. So you are creating a place for people to enjoy. ... You’re going to have food and drink and tents and tables and chairs. So it takes a lot to pull all that together.”