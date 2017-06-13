RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

In recognition of her 40 years of service, Tatyana Wilson, left, receives her retirement clock from City of Cartersville Board of Education President Linda Benton at Monday evening's school board meeting.

The Cartersville City School Board honored employees who retired this school year with a combined total of 216 years of experience in the education field at its meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley, board President Linda Benton and board members Kelley Dial, David Apple and Carolyn Johnson recognized the district’s nine employees who retired during the 2016-17 school year: Tatyana Wilson, 40 years; Pearlie Turner, 36 years; Laura Cumbee, 29 years; Jean Cartwright, 25 years; Marty Knight, 24½ years; Luz Shepherd, 23 years; Suzy Gloth, 20 years; Stanley Pinion, 10 years; and Joan Cox, 8½ years.

“We’re not just recognizing teachers; we’re recognizing other valuable employees as well who’ve spent a number of years with us,” Hinesley said. “... We want to recognize you for the wonderful years of service you’ve provided and also give you a small token of our appreciation.”

Wilson, Turner, Knight, Pinion and Cox were present to receive engraved clocks from Benton as a gift from the school district, though Turner already had received hers since she wasn’t sure if she could make it to the meeting.

During her 40-year career, Wilson taught English as a Second Language for 25 years in her native Russia and English to Speakers of Other Languages for 15 years in the United States, serving 14 of those years at Cartersville Primary.

“It was a very good experience for me, and I had wonderful kids,” she told board members. “I’ll keep all my experience in the Cartersville School System and Cartersville Primary School in my memory forever.”

Turner taught for 16 years in her home state of Tennessee before moving to Georgia and teaching for 20 years at CMS.

“It’s been a pleasure to be able to work with students and parents and teachers and principals and superintendents and board members and so on,” she said. “I just am so happy to have had the opportunity that you have given me and allowed me to work with these children, and hopefully, I have made a difference in somebody’s life.”

Cox retired from the nutrition staff at the elementary school.

“I’ve only worked for the school for 8½ years, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it, enjoyed seeing the kids growing up some,” she said. “I worked at the elementary school most of the time, and I thank you for the opportunity.”

Knight, a counselor at the elementary school, also was a Purple Hurricane for her entire educational career, graduating from the high school in 1974.

“I love this school system so much,” she said. “... I just really enjoyed working with the elementary school, and I’m so grateful that I got to be there. I looked forward to going to work. Can’t hardly stay away now, but I’m so happy that my grandchildren live in Cartersville so they’ll get to go to Cartersville [schools]. I really want to be a volunteer. Thank you for everything.”

Pinion, who served as a technology specialist at the central office for a decade before retiring, said it was “great working for the school system.”

“I hope I did my service to the school system because it’s been a joy for everything,” he said. “I’ve loved every moment. So it’s my time to own, and now I’m going to travel, and hopefully, I get my wife to travel with me and just go see some things.”

Gloth was the school board secretary at the central office, and Cartwright was an ESOL teacher at the primary school. Cumbee taught seventh-grade special education, and Shepherd taught Spanish at the middle school.

Wilson, a Cartersville resident who obtained her American citizenship, said she decided that “it is time for me to retire” after teaching for four decades.

“During my time at CPS, I have been fortunate enough to accomplish many of my goals,” said Wilson, who taught first-grade ESOL her last year. “My greatest achievement, however, has been my students, who have consistently performed well on ACCESS tests. Working at CPS has been such a wonderful experience for me, I have thoroughly enjoyed my teaching time here, and I will cherish the memories forever.”

While her heart is “truly overflowing with gratitude and joy” for the opportunities she’s had, Wilson said she’s “looking forward to my retirement.”

“I’m planning to travel,” she said. “In summer, we will go to Russia to visit my relatives, and then my husband is going to take me different places in America.”

But she said she “definitely will miss my students, my colleagues, my friends and my CPS family.”

Turner said she decided to retire now to “spend more time with family,” and she plans to “relax and reinvent myself” during her leisure time.

“I have been blessed with the opportunity of teaching and guiding others,” the Cartersville resident said.

While she’ll miss her students, there are a couple of aspects of her job to which she was happy to say goodbye.

“I will not miss early-morning and evening assigned teacher duties,” she said.

The school board also held its second required public hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget, but no one showed up to address board members with questions or concerns.

After the hearing, the board unanimously approved the final budget of $39.1 million, which includes a 2 percent salary increase for employees, the increase in health insurance costs for all classified employees and the increase in the employer’s share for the Teacher Retirement System.

The board unanimously approved three rental requests: CornerStone Media Productions in Stockbridge for middle school classrooms, school grounds and parking lot June 28-30 for a film; Greater New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville for the middle school grounds and parking lot Sept. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. for Run for the Son; and Cloverleaf Elementary Parent-Teacher-Child Organization in Cartersville for the middle school grounds and parking lot March 24, 2018, from 5 a.m. to noon for a community 5K run.

Board members also unanimously approved the annual local plan for career and technical education and the funding application for the high school for FY18.