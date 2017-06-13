NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Bartow County Manager Peter Olson was named to the Governor's Local Government 911 Authority. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Bartow County Manager Peter Olson was named to the Local Government 911 Advisory Board, a new state agency created by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, after Deal vetoed legislation that would have made it a stand-alone agency.

“This year the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 222, which created a local 911 authority,” Olson said. “It was to be staffed by local government officials and was going to centralize the collection of 911 funds and auditing of 911 providers to make sure they were paying their fees.”

Olson said the advisory board would attempt to standardize all the fees cell phone operators must pay.

“Pre-paid cell phones only have to pay 75 cents a month while regular cell phones have to pay upwards of $1.50,” he said. “Several years ago some of the cell phone companies got wise to that and began billing pre-paids on a monthly basis. By standardizing those fees we could generate probably another $20 million statewide.”

Deal, worried that the lack of state oversight and coordination might hamper joint emergency response efforts, vetoed SB 222.

“For some time now, state and local officials have been exploring solutions to modernize our 911 system and improve our communications network,” he said. “This past session, legislation creating a semi-autonomous body to oversee 911 operations, fee collections and disbursements came to my desk. While SB 222 attempted to address several current challenges, many of which I’ve incorporated into this executive order, it presented me with other concerns.

“As I explained in my veto statement, the lack of state oversight and coordination could hamper joint emergency response efforts, and the authority would also go unfunded for two years. However, I also recognized the need for better statewide service and announced my intention to create a Local Government 911 Authority that would be housed at and funded through GEMA/HS. I’m grateful for the input and recommendations provided by local emergency response workers and officials, legislators and other stakeholders and look forward to working with the Authority moving forward.”

True to his word, Deal issued an executive order creating the Local Government 911 Authority, a division of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency effective July 1.

Olson joins 14 other appointees comprised of state agency heads, local elected officials and representatives from the public safety and law enforcement communities.

“We are tasked with recommending legislation by December that addresses these issues and can be adopted next year,” Olson said. “That’s not very far away, so we better get a move on.”