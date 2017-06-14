Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor flexed his pen at Wednesday’s monthly public meeting, approving a myriad of contracts, leases and agreements.

Taylor renewed a contract for Townsend Park Health and Rehabilitation, 196 N. Dixie Ave., to participate in a federal subsidization program for county-owned nursing homes called the Upper Payment Limits (UPL) transfer.

“The county transfers about $700,000 to the government and they send back about $1.5 million,” County Administrator Peter Olson said. “Because the county is the landlord and property owner, we take about 15 percent and the facility receives the rest.”

UPL’s are used to increase federal funding for the Medicaid program by determining the amounts that state Medicaid programs may pay to providers for covered services. The rule says that aggregate Medicaid payments to specific groups of providers cannot exceed a reasonable estimate of what would have been paid under Medicare.

The state, however, may seek federal permission to hold on to those UPL dollars.

In other words, the state is able to get the higher Medicare reimbursement rate for delivering Medicaid services.

Taylor also approved a supplemental agreement of $2.36 million to be paid for consulting services to revive the Cass-White Road corridor widening project.

“The county applied for a grant from the state some years back to help pay for improvements on Cass-White Road between Colonel’s Way and U.S. Highway 411,” said Tom Sills, the county’s transportation planner. “In the course of doing the engineering for that, we have had to work with the railroads to create a new crossing at a new location. Then, we had some issues with DOT about the 411 intersection that delayed the project. We had to ask their permission to keep on with our work.”

Sills said the road is certain to be widened and will probably be four-laned in the future.

Taylor’s pen made the county a little bit wealthier — land wise.

He authorized the purchase of nearly 3.5 acres on Cass White Road adjacent to the Highland-75 Industrial Park, approved acquiring two acres on Peeples Valley Road for placement of a water tank and accepted donations of various properties from several subdivisions.

In other county business, Taylor:

• Renewed a lease for office space for Congressman Barry Loudermilk.

• Approved a change order with Motorola Solutions for upgrades to the public safety radio system.

• Authorized the sale of two surplus ambulances on GovDeals.

• Appointed Patrick Nelson, Brielle Shinall and Brandon Johnson to the board of directors of the Bartow-Cartersville Land Bank.

The county commissioner will hold a regularly scheduled public meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Building 135 W. Cherokee Ave.