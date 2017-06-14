Rep. Barry Loudermilk says he is unharmed, but was at the scene when a gunman shot House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and several other people at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday just outside of Washington.

Loudermilk said Wednesday that “there were a lot of heroes here today,” and called the shooting “a senseless act of evil.”

“I was there [Wednesday] morning, along with my Chief of Staff and, thankfully, he and I are okay. If it hadn’t been for the two Capitol Police officers there, courageously protecting us and returning fire, I don’t know how many of us would still be here,” Loudermilk said in a release. “Many of my good friends were injured [Wednesday]. Please pray for those who were shot, and their families. There were a lot of heroes out there, ... and I’m thankful for God’s provision and protection.”

Loudermilk represents Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, which includes all of Bartow and Cherokee counties and portions of Cobb and Fulton.

Representatives for Georgia’s eight other Republican House members told The Associated Press that the congressmen and their staff weren’t at the field. Georgia’s Republican senators also weren’t there.

Loudermilk described the scene to several media outlets just hours after the attack.

“I was next up at bat, so I had a batting helmet on. I was standing at home plate. ... I heard a crack, clearly was a gun shot, coming from over the third-base side,” Loudermilk said. “Then there was another shot, and somebody yelled, ‘He’s got a gun.’ I think it was [Rep.] Trent Kelly, who was at third base, maybe 15, 20 feet away from the shooter. So we all start running out to the first-base side. I go outside the field and I’m running and dirt is flying up around us from where the bullets were hitting the ground.”

Loudermilk said he did not see Scalise get shot. He said the people at the field scattered, and he retreated behind a concrete restroom.

“The shooter was working his way from right field, ... so now he’s working his way toward us because he’s targeting,” Loudermilk said. “So he comes from behind the fence, ... goes behind home plate and comes around the other side, and he starts shooting again.

“There’s a big oak tree behind me. There’s bark flying off the oak tree, and I look and there’s a [former] staff member, Matt Mika, he’s lying on the ground with a chest wound and he’s in bad shape.”

Loudermilk said that both officers there were injured, but were able to hold off the shooter until more police arrived.

“He was shooting at the officers at that point. He shot at the first officer, the female, and she got shot in the ankle. She turned and I could tell she was immobilized,” Loudermilk said. “Mika was between us, [the female officer] was down, and I’m thinking, ‘We only have one gun on this guy.’

“So the other officer, he very bravely went around to draw the gunfire away from us. I saw him get injured, apparently he got hit with some shrapnel. But he stayed in the fight. I’m trying to think, ‘What can we do to help?’ because at this point, every time we try to go out there, he would shoot.

Loudermilk added that there were pedestrians in the area, but the shooter was strictly targeting the Republicans at the baseball field. He also said Scalise was shot in the first round of firing.

“Alexandria Police arrived. It seemed like it was 10-15 minutes. It was probably 3-4 minutes. In my estimation, it was probably 30, 40 rounds he shot out of the rifle.”