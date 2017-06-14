RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Rehearsing a scene in the upcoming play "Kamp KAOS," Dalton Fletcher slumps over in his chair as other cast members react.

As one of the directors of The Grand Theatre’s Summer Music Theatre Camps, Morgan Brooks is striving to help middle schoolers reach their full potential.

“This is my ninth year working with The Grand’s summer camps, and my fifth directing the Middle School camp,” said Brooks, a Cartersville resident and technical director for the Reinhardt University Theatre Program. “I enjoy being able to work with students outside the normal classroom setting, so they can learn theater practices in a hands-on way.

“... For many of our students, this may be the first show they have participated in where they aren’t onstage the entire time and have to remember choreography, entrances to different scenes and what props to bring on. The roles are larger, and they have a little more freedom to help develop their characters. It can be challenging, but all the pieces come together and somehow they put together a show they can be proud of. We always tell them that when they are unsure if they can accomplish something in the future, to remember that if they can put together an entire show in two weeks, they can do anything.”

The two-week Middle School Camp, which started June 5, will culminate with the public production of “Kamp KAOS” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The musical comedy will be presented at The Grand Theatre, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville.

“Kamp KAOS, a combined summer camp and broadcast radio station, is facing a surprise health inspection and an overdue mortgage, but the campers and counselors rally together to save the camp when Wally, the camp’s owner, is suddenly out of commission,” Brooks said. “There are a lot of things about this that will remind audience members of their time spent away at camps, and the fun they had there.

“... This is my second time directing ‘Kamp KAOS,’ and it is my favorite out of all the shows we do with this age group. I can remember what the students created last time, and it’s always so fun to see what a new group of kids comes up with. What may have been a serious and stoic role last time may be goofy and silly when a new actor steps in. These surprises are my favorite part.”

According to a news release from The Grand Theatre, the cast of “Kamp KAOS” will include Dalton Fletcher as Wally; Olivia Bailey, Carolina Jones, Korey Nagle, Zach Parsons, Lexi Tatum and Paul Rackley as camp counselors; Delaney Gulasa, Anya Higgins, Casey Lawson, Skylar Morton, Mason NeSmith, Anna Rackley and Kaylee Westbrooks as campers; Marley Brooks as zillionaire Lucinda Scorch; Natalie Green and Kayden Fair as Scorch’s bodyguards; and Molli Lochridge as Agnes Stonebottom.

The Middle School Camp is kicking off the Summer Music Theatre Camps program, which is geared toward youth who have completed grades two through 12. While the Senior High Camp is at capacity, there still are openings for the Elementary Camp’s second session, June 27 to 30. A nonrefundable payment of $175 will be required at registration.

“The Grand Theatre has been offering Summer Music Theatre Camps and performances since 1989,” said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. “The program started with one two-week camp for all ages. Through the years, we have developed programs suited to specific age groups. Now, we have one-week sessions for elementary students, a two-week session for middle schoolers, and a three-week camp for high school students where they perform a full Broadway-style production. The purpose of these camps is to offer performing arts opportunities for youth from our community with a staff of professional directors.

“They learn the basics at the early levels and refine their skills as they move through the upper levels. The performances offer families an opportunity to bring their children to the theater and learn to appreciate the arts. We hope that the students will gain confidence and learn skills that will transfer into real-life experiences, such as school presentations and job interviews.”

She continued, “It is very rewarding to see the same students come back year after year. As they grow, they become more accomplished in their performances, and we get to continue our relationship with them. Many come back and work as camp staff members after they graduate. This year, we have one former camper who is directing, one as an assistant director and one as a production assistant.”

Following the middle schoolers’ production, the Elementary Camps will perform “Pirates, the Musical” June 24 and July 1 at 7 p.m. and the Senior High Camp’s “Mary Poppins” will take center stage July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for “Kamp KAOS” are $5 and are available at the door or in advance by calling 770-386-7343 or visiting The Grand’s Ticket Office today and Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m. There also is a $2 additional charge for tickets purchased online or in the theater’s box office.