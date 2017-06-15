NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News State Representative Christian Coomer (R-Cartersville) was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Buy photo

Bartow County State Representative Christian Coomer was named the 2017 Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce last week at the Chamber’s Government Affairs Council meeting in St. Simons Island.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state’s biggest business advocacy organization, focuses on keeping, growing and creating new jobs throughout the state by taking an aggressive approach to state policy issues to help Georgia’s economy thrive.

In each legislative session, the Chamber keeps a “scorecard” of each legislator’s votes on bills that the Chamber deems important for the state’s business environment. If legislators vote in accordance with the Chamber’s position, they receive a positive score. A negative score is recorded if the legislator votes against the Chamber’s position. At the conclusion of the legislative session, the Chamber releases its legislative scorecard.

Coomer said that he wasn’t really thinking about the scorecard as he voted, rather his votes reflected his idea of what was best for the state, and in turn, Bartow County.

House Bill 192 was one of six or seven bills that both he and the Chamber supported, he said.

“In 2014, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that a director of a company could be held liable for the actions of a company employee, even though the director wasn’t involved in those actions,” Coomer said. “If that ruling had stood, we would have had a hard time finding people willing to serve as directors because of the liabilities they might face. HB 192 reversed the court’s actions, creating a more attractive climate for companies considering Georgia as a potential corporate headquarters and to businesses of all sizes who care deeply that the civil justice system remain fair and equitable to all parties.”

Coomer said it is an honor to be named Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber is our state’s leading advocate for keeping Georgia the No. 1 place to do business,” he said. “My primary focus has been to create an environment that encourages all businesses to succeed. When private enterprise thrives, every Georgian, regardless of zip code or station in life, has the chance to achieve their own unique American dream. To that end, I will work to keep our state a beacon of prosperity for years to come.”

Coomer is a Cartersville native. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Lee University and a law degree from the University of Georgia. He represents Bartow and Floyd counties in the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2016, he was elected Majority Caucus Whip. Prior to that appointment, he served as chair of the

House Transportation Committee. He also serves on several committees including appropriations, rules, banking, ethics and juvenile justice.