The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the June 4 shooting on Bells Ferry Road in Bartow County as 17-year-old Qualeef Rhodes of East Point, Georgia.

Rhodes was found dead, lying on the ground by 149 Bells Ferry Road with multiple gun shot wounds early in the morning on Sunday, June 4.

Since then, he was believed to be from the Atlanta area, but did not have any identification on him.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, after conducting a public release for information, including photos of the man's tattoo and backpack, family members contacted the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and BCSO investigators were able to identify the man.

This continues to be an active investigation and numerous leads are being followed up on to solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 extension 6029 or 6030.