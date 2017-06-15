For Lucy Leaming, participating in a segment of Paddle Georgia will be a family affair. While the canoe/kayak adventure spans a week and 106 miles, the Cartersville resident will kayak during the event’s first two days — known as Paddle Georgia Lite — with her husband, Tom; 9-year-old son, Will; 8-year-old daughter, Helen Lee; and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Doug Lansing.

“[I am looking forward to] seeing the area from the river, being outside and away from normal activities at home, spending time as a family and watching our kids master a new sport,” Leaming said. “We are not pros. We have kayaked on the Chattahoochee and Etowah rivers and on lakes in Georgia and North Carolina. The kids have not done much. Tom did a lot of whitewater kayaking before we met. It is fun exercise and can be exciting.

“We feel so blessed to have so many clean rivers close by. We hope this will provide wonderful memories for our kids and maybe interest them in a lifetime sport. And, we really hope it doesn’t rain while on the river or camping.”

Presented by Georgia River Network, the 13th annual Paddle Georgia will highlight the Etowah River from Dawsonville to Rome. Launching Saturday and concluding June 23, the journey will feature stops around Cumming, Canton, Cartersville and Euharlee.

“The idea came about during a 100-day, 540-mile paddle trip that I took down the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers in 1995,” Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook said. “I’d heard about BRAG — Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, and I thought a group paddle trip could be a lot of fun. Also, the experience of traveling for a week on the river provides a richer perspective on the river. Usually, when we go paddling, we will pick the most beautiful or most scenic section of one particular river, but when you paddle for 100 miles over seven days on a river you get to see the beauty, in abundance, but you also get to see the ugly side — how we use, depend upon and sometimes abuse the river. We hope that’s what Paddle Georgia participants get out of the trip — an appreciation not just for the river’s beauty, but for the ways that we depend upon the river.

“After that 1995 trip, I mulled over the idea for some time and in 2004 mentioned it to Dana Skelton and April Ingle at Georgia River Network. They were interested in the idea, and we began planning for it. We hoped we’d get 100 people to register the first year. We ended up with more than 300, and we’ve had at least 300 on every trip since then.”

To be comprised of nearly 400 paddlers, Paddle Georgia 2017 will return to the Etowah River after 11 years.

“In 2006, when we ventured on the Etowah, we used only three developed public access points,” Cook said. “Some of our launch/takeout sites involved using ropes to lower boats and paddlers down to the river. This year, thanks to the efforts of multiple local governments, including Cartersville and Bartow County, we’ll make use of 13 developed public access points during the journey. This year’s journey will be safer and more pleasant, for sure.

“The establishment and continued development of the Etowah River Water Trail has been a tremendous success. It’s created an economical recreational amenity for local residents, and it’s bringing visitors to the region to paddle our river, buy gas at our convenience stores and purchase dinners at local restaurants. In 2006, the river was just a river; now it is an economic development tool for local communities.”

One of the event’s highlights will be a downtown street party — hosted by the city of Cartersville, Georgia River Network and the Coosa River Basin Initiative — Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Founder’s Oak parking lot in downtown Cartersville.

“The street party should be a great time,” Cook said. “It’s for the whole community, not just Paddle Georgia participants. Paddle Georgia participants don’t bite, though they might smell a little musty like the river.

“The Canoe Tug-O-Wars are open to any four-person, co-ed team, and we’re hoping many people from the community will form teams. Most of the Paddle Georgia participants are so tired from paddling that they do not want to participate in a tug-o-war. So, we need participants from the community. It’s a fun time. If one group wants to challenge another group, we can make sure that they go head to head in at least one tug. Tuggers should come expecting to get wet. It’s rare that a team stays dry throughout the competition.”

He continued, “Also, prior to the tugs, the pool will be open for anyone to take a test ride in a kayak. Cedar Creek [RV] & Outdoor Center will have demo canoes and kayaks available for those interested in trying one out. Folks interested in doing the Canoe Tug-O-War can sign up throughout the week online at http://www.coosa.org/events/paddle-georgia-2017-tug-o-wars-river-end-celebration.”