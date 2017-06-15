RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

You’re never too young to learn about giving to others.

The preschoolers at Tomorrow’s Child Learning Development Center in Cartersville spent last week learning about safe practices to follow when playing outside and concluded their project last Friday with a Trike-a-Thon to practice their new skills while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“During the weeklong event, the children learned all about bicycle safety as well as how they can help children that are sick by raising money for medical expenses,” Director Ashley Runion said, noting she also wanted the youngsters to learn about “giving with a grateful heart.” “The stories of children being helped when they may not be able to financially afford it otherwise touched my heart, and we felt the need to help as much as we could.”

The preschoolers asked their family members and friends to donate money to the worthy cause, and on Friday, 25 3- and 4-year-olds — and a few 2- and 5-year-olds — brought their tricycles and bicycles to ride around the bike track on the center’s playground, Runion said.

The Trike-a-Thon seemed to be a hit with the kids.

“I liked going fast on my bike,” Makinleigh Runion, 4, said.

Five-year-old Kira Wilhelm liked participating in the event because “me and Taylin got to trade bikes.”

The kids have raised about $400 so far, “but we are still waiting on several donations to be turned in,” Runion said.

“We are hoping to have more turned in by the end of this week as well as hoping to grow for our next event so we will be able to help more children,” she said, adding she hopes to send the money to the hospital next week. “We appreciate all the children who participated and families who helped raise money for the children at St. Jude’s Research Hospital.”

Runion said this was the first time the day care center, which has an enrollment of 115 children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years, has done the tricycle fundraiser for St. Jude’s, but it “will not be our last.”