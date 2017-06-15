Harley-riding dads — or those who wish they were — are invited to a pre-Father’s Day celebration of music, motorcycles and munchies.

Southern Devil Harley-Davidson is hosting its first-ever Bluegrass and Blacktop with Dad event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership at 2281 Highway 411 in Cartersville.

The event will feature music by 13-year-old Grand Ole Opry performer Emi Sunshine and the Rain and local band Pea Valley Flyers as well as vendors and free raffles every hour.

Guests also can have lunch there, with barbecue and food provided by Emma’s Bistro Food Truck available for purchase.

The dealership likes to provide the community with a “family-friendly venue to enjoy live music free of charge,” Marketing Director Tracy Queen said.

“The folks at Southern Devil try to ​provide​ free show​s​ with access to food, vendors and kids activities when possible,” she said. “We try to book a wide variety of entertainment acts throughout the year.”

She also emphasized that “everyone is welcome at Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, whether you ride a Harley or pull up in car.”

Emi Sunshine, who will begin her 90-minute set around 2 p.m., has a number of fans in the Bartow County area, according to Queen.

“We have many customers who enjoy her music and thought it would be a great show for the community,” she said.

For Emi, who has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry 15 times already and also on the “Today Show,” visiting Georgia to perform is a homecoming of sorts.

“My momma was born and raised in Georgia, and we love to go to Georgia,” she said Wednesday in a phone interview from New Orleans. “It’s beautiful, and [there are] lots of friends that we have there. It’s always good to get to come back and see everybody.”

She’s also looking forward to performing at the Southern Devil event.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see y’all there,” she said.

The singer-songwriter who also plays ukulele, mandolin and guitar said she began singing when she was about 4 years old and wrote her first song at age 5.

Emi knew at that point what she wanted to do the rest of her life.

“I saw the Opry on the TV, and I asked my mom, ‘Do you think I’ll get to play there one day?’ and she said, ‘Well, maybe, but you’ve got to work for it,’” she said.

The Madisonville, Tennessee, resident said she started playing churches and “all kinds of different things,” and when she was 9, she formed Emi Sunshine and the Rain.

Soon after, a video of the band playing at a flea market in Sweetwater, Tennessee, went viral after being posted online.

“One of my fans got it on YouTube, and she had to take it down eventually because it was blowing her phone up,” she said. “Her phone was about to crash. She took it down, but everybody was still going crazy over it.”

So far, Emi has more than 14 million views on YouTube and more than 100 songs in her catalog and plays more than 75 dates a year.

She’s performed at such events and venues as CMA Fest, Austin City Limits Music Festival and Ryman Auditorium and has opened for country music artists Loretta Lynn, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Tanya Tucker.

The teen performer describes her sound as “old-time music turned upside-down.”

“A lot of music now is completely turned upside-down,” she said. “It’s different than it used to be, and I’m trying to bring back some of the old [music] that’s real. It talks about things that people don’t want to talk about now. What everybody wants to talk about now is partying and different things so I want to bring back some of the things that some people just really can’t handle. Some people, they need it, you know?”

Being surrounded by “old-time music” her whole life is what drew Emi to that style, she said.

“I grew up around gospel music, bluegrass, Americana music, and I grew up around country,” she said. “Everything was traditional, and everything was different to me because everything has changed so much. It’s good just to feel something old but new.”

Emi and the band have a new album, “Ragged Dreams,” coming out in August, and it’s “going to be an awesome album,” she said.

“We’ve worked very, very hard on it,” she said. “It’s going to be something that a lot of people are going to love, and I can’t wait to show it to you all.”

The new release, featuring 14 original songs, was recorded “off and on, adding different things” along the way, Emi said.

“It’s kind of like a continuous thing where people are trying to make it better and better and better, and every time they do that, it just makes it even better,” she said. “It’s done now — they ain’t adding anything else — so we think it’s perfect. It’s going to be all originals, and it’s going to be something that a lot of people are going to love.”

With the album finished, Emi is eagerly looking forward to what the future holds.

“Now we’re just going to keep doing our thing and see what happens next,” she said.

For information or questions about Saturday’s Southern Devil event, call 678-721-0203 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .