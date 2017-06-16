RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Etowah Valley Historical Society Vice President Joe Head, right, listens as photographer Victor Mulinix explains the story behind a picture he took in 1969 of the Goatman, lower left. Mulinix's work is on display at the Cartersville Public Library through the end of July.

Though his tools are a camera and printer, Victor Mulinix considers himself more of an artist than a photographer.

Mulinix, 69, has combined the photography skills his dad taught him with the artistic skills he learned from his mother to do what he calls “creative work with a camera.”

“I would classify my mother as an artist in many ways, and she taught me a lot of things about art — how to see things — and to me, an artist is someone who sees things,” he said. “I consider myself an artist, not a photographer, because I create images, not necessarily what you see.”

His camera skills, however, came from his dad.

“My daddy taught me how to use a camera when I was 10 years old and how to use a darkroom,” he said. “I have taken photographs. I have made money at photographs. I have not made money at photographs. I’ve done everything from wedding photographs to event photographs.”

The Bartow County native, who lives on a farm outside Kingston that’s been in his family since 1925, has 20 of his photographs on display for the first time in the Cartersville Public Library art gallery through the end of July.

“I think I have an interesting arrangement of work,” he said at his artist reception Tuesday. “I think I do it a little different than a lot of photographers, and I think it has some interest. I do different things, and I was given the opportunity to exhibit. I was here looking at [Daily Tribune News photographer] Randy Parker’s work one day, and somebody suggested, ‘Why don’t you put yours in?’ So I sent in an application, and they accepted it.”

Most of Mulinix’s images at the library — some black and white, some color and some on canvas — were shot digitally and printed on his printer, except for the large images like the one he did of Ladd’s Mountain. Some of the older photos were taken with film.

His collection includes shots of Old Car City, Arlington National Cemetery, downtown Atlanta, Civil War re-enactors at Allatoona Pass, a See Rock City sign, Confederate Memorial Day and Cave Creek.

“Pretty much here, I’ve tried to show different images that I do,” he said. “I’ve got one section that has people [and] historical events. I’ve got a picture there I made in 1969 of the Goatman when he was traveling the roads around here. I stopped on my way home from student teaching one night and took pictures of him, and I still have them. I keep everything.”

Besides the library exhibit, Mulinix has his work hanging at Downtown Gallery in Cartersville as well as a few other galleries and will be delivering an exhibit to a gallery in Calhoun next week.

Mulinix — who has volunteered to photograph all Bartow History Museum artifacts for its records — said he has two favorite subjects he loves to shoot.

“I like people, and I do events and things for like the Etowah Valley Historical Society,” he said. “I do things for other groups that I’m involved with, and I do people shots and things. And I like nature. I like Ladd’s Mountain and that sort of thing.”

The photographer said he modifies his images to look like the vision he has in his head.

“I visualize what I want that image to look like before I pick up the camera and start shooting the picture,” he said. “In other words, I knew I wanted Ladd’s Mountain to be long, and I knew I didn’t want anything in it except the mountain. So when I photographed that, I had a lot to crop out. And the same thing with some of these other images.”

What he enjoys most about photography is shooting an image then “putting it on paper and doing a print,” he said.

“I used to work in a darkroom — I still have a darkroom — but I enjoy taking the image from the camera and creating something that goes on a piece of paper,” he said. “I’ve always considered myself as much a printer as a photographer. Until it’s on paper, to me, it’s not there. I love digital because it’s not messy like my darkroom is messy. I wanted it to be printed.”

After learning darkroom techniques from his dad, Mulinix took all the photography courses offered at Berry College, where he eventually earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus on industrial education, photography and graphics, and all the courses offered in graphics and photography at Georgia Southern College during his year there.

During his career, the 1965 Cartersville High graduate taught vocational education for 10 years, was manager/part owner of a small engine sales and repair business and owned a rental store in Lithia Springs before retiring in 2009 to take care of his parents, who were ill.

Mulinix, who will be married to his wife, Marty, with whom he has a son, Ben, 41, for 45 years Sunday, is a charter member of the Booth Western Art Museum and a member of the Booth Art Guild and the Booth Photography Guild.