Striving to generate awareness for spinal muscular atrophy, Marly Grace Wiles is thrilled that her books, “Cooper’s Christmas” and “Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie,” will gain increased international exposure in the near future.Through the International Book Fair, the Taylorsville resident’s work will travel to various spots across the globe, including Germany and Mexico in late 2017, and England, China and New York City in 2018.

“My initial reaction when I was told my books would be in the International Book Fair was shock and excitement,” Wiles said. “My books are written in memory of only two of the thousands of babies lost to SMA. These books are only the beginning of my fight for awareness. God gave me this mission, and I cannot fail him. It is he who placed the books on the desk of the right person to have them travel the world in the International Book Fair. This will help spread SMA awareness internationally. Currently, proceeds from the books will be used to help families affected by SMA. Future plans include finding the place where the proceeds will be most beneficial to SMA research.

“The marketing supervisor at Xlibris — my self-publishing company — called me. He explained how very few books end up on his desk and the ones that do are highly marketable books. My insides were like Jell-O. All sorts of emotions were swirling through me — disbelief, excitement, thankfulness, etc. He then proceeded to tell me that he wanted to place my books in the International Book Fair. Tears of joy and silent praises flowed from my heart. I felt like I was dreaming. I’m excited about traveling with Cooper and Preslie. I am a full-time medical assistant, so my work schedule will play a role in where and when I travel.”

Published April 29, “Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie” was penned in memory of Wiles’ granddaughter, Preslie Reese Williams.

“After the passing away of my grandson Cooper, my son and daughter-in-law were excited about the news of expecting a baby girl,” Wiles said. “But, a cloud of fear hung over us all. Would the baby be healthy like Parker or could she have what Cooper had? Preslie was born Feb. 28, 2016, appearing to be a healthy baby. Then, two weeks later I received a heart-wrenching phone call from Brad. He was at the fire station that night, and Megan had called him crying. She noticed Preslie was weaker than she had been. Sure enough, Preslie had SMA.

“After months of fighting, Preslie passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. Preslie’s short life was an inspiration and a blessing. She was a very happy little girl. She loved balloons, which inspired even her doctors to purchase balloons and bring them to her room. Since I had written a book in memory of Cooper, I felt led to do the same for Preslie. I worked on Preslie’s book from the time she passed to November 2016. Then, in December, we took Christmas dinner and ‘Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie’ to Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter.”

She continued, “... It is my hope that ‘Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie’ will remind children that heaven is real. They will see Jesus is there to comfort us. I hope it will make death less frightening for children and parents. I hope it comforts those who have endured what my family has and gives them a peace that their children are safe and secure in the arms of God.”

To celebrate the recent release of “Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie,” Wiles is inviting the public to join her for a book launch gathering today at the Taylorsville Clubhouse in downtown Taylorsville. Starting at 10 a.m., the five-hour event will feature complimentary refreshments and the ability to purchase signed copies of Wiles’ two books, which cost $15.99 each.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s website, www.mda.org, SMA “is a genetic disease affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement. Most of the nerve cells that control muscles are located in the spinal cord, which accounts for the word spinal in the name of the disease. SMA is muscular because its primary effect is on muscles, which don’t receive signals from these nerve cells. Atrophy is the medical term for getting smaller, which is what generally happens to muscles when they’re not active.

“SMA involves the loss of nerve cells called motor neurons in the spinal cord and is classified as a motor neuron disease. In the most common form of SMA — chromosome 5 SMA or SMN-related SMA — there is wide variability in age of onset, symptoms and rate of progression. In order to account for these differences, the chromosome 5 SMA often is classified into types 1 through 4.

“The age at which SMA symptoms begin roughly correlates with the degree to which motor function is affected: The earlier the age of onset, the greater the impact on motor function. Children who display symptoms at birth or in infancy typically have the lowest level of functioning — type 1. SMA onset in children — types 2 and 3, teens or adults — type 4 — generally correlates with increasingly higher levels of motor function.”

Along with the launch celebration, “Cooper’s Christmas” and “Cooper’s Christmas with Princess Preslie” are available for purchase at xlibris.com or by contacting Wiles at mgwiles.grace @gmail.com or “Marly Grace Wiles” on Facebook.