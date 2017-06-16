RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The employees of Student Painters have had a busy summer, and there’s no sign of it slowing down yet.

Branch Manager Jacob Smith started his own house-painting business through Student Painters in the spring, and his six-member crew — students Christavious “Kell” Calloway, Dillon Cart, Abigail Ranic and Spenser Headrick and 20-year-plus professionals Alan Price and Ronnie Hill — has completed 15 projects in the past month and is booked through mid-July.

“We have had a variety of jobs to complete,” Smith said, noting projects have ranged from $150 to $8,000. “We’ve been painting whole houses, just the trim on the homes, and we have stained and painted decks. Some big jobs, some small, but all just as important. No job has been too small or too big for our team. We take each job seriously because each job is something that is going to last the homeowner for the years upcoming.”

The rising junior at Kennesaw State University said it’s been “exciting to see the crew perform so well at an early stage.”

“I would really like to give the credit to those guys who really have been working hard and busting their tails to get these projects completed,” he said.

So far, the summer has been “pretty smooth for us,” Smith said.

“The rain has taken a toll on the production schedule, but for the most part, we still have found a way to finish the projects on time,” he said. “My customers have really been great to work for, and it’s been a pleasure to give them the customer service and quality they deserve. Every project that we’ve finished, I’d like to say that we left with the customer feeling 100 percent satisfied.”

One of the larger jobs the painters have tackled was a Cartersville home owned by Jennifer Carter and Karen Hubbard.

The crew began working on the 1½-story house with front and side porches and detached garage with a deck June 8 and finished in about five days, but have come back to do touchups, Carter said.

“We were fortunate to have wonderful weather to assist,” she said. “Jacob estimated it would take three days, but I knew that even for an experienced crew, it would take about five days to do it right. It was a massive undertaking for someone new to the field, and I knew it would be their greatest challenge of the summer.”

“This was one of our bigger projects for the summer, so I was really proud of my crew and how well we handled it,” Smith said. “Each job, we become more and more efficient by learning quicker ways to achieve the same smooth finish in the end. My crew really takes pride in stepping back in the end, knowing that they had a big hand in producing the final product.”

Carter, who found Student Painters on Facebook and sent Smith a message, said the young entrepreneur and his crew did a “fabulous” job on her house.

“Jacob is such a wonderful guy,” she said. “He is all about customer satisfaction and will make sure everything is up to the customer’s satisfaction. It looks amazing.”

Calloway, 20, and Ranic, 18, both worked on Carter’s house and were happy with the way it turned out.

“I think the house has made a beautiful transformation and definitely stands out on their street,” said Ranic, an art major at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.

“The process was a little extended because of rain delays, [but] after all, the home turned out beautiful, said Calloway, who is an architecture major in drafting technologies at Chattahoochee Technical College. “The garage, deck and house were all completed and looks amazing.”

The painters were “so nice” and “very friendly,” Carter said.

“The majority of them are college kids working to make money over the summer, and they remind me of the crews I worked with when I was a student painter,” she said. “A fun group of people, working hard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, even on weekends, to make sure the customer is satisfied.”

Carter said she was a student painter through Berry College “once upon a time,” which was one reason she hired Smith’s team.

“That one job provided the real-world knowledge and hands-on skills that I have used repeatedly throughout my lifetime,” she said. “As a 17-year veteran educator of the Technical College System of Georgia, I am an advocate for hands-on, real-world applications in education. Student Painters provides just that. They give college students a chance to run their own paint crew, handle the hiring, scheduling, marketing, sales and fulfillment. It is a wonderful way for emerging industry leaders to be involved in every aspect of creating a business.”

There were only a couple of minor issues with job, according to Carter.

“They were new to the craft and, as such, lacked the attention to detail that a lot of seasoned painters possess,” she said. “But that will come in time and with experience. [And] they do not have work trucks that haul all the painters and equipment to the site and then haul the same away every day. That means there are four and five vehicles parked outside the house at any given time, and once the equipment is brought in, it remains until the job is done. Fortunately, we have a lot of space, but that could be problematic for people in neighborhoods with strict HOAs or folks with small tracts of land.”

Smith said his crew still has several projects to complete this summer.

“Most of the projects we have left are the whole exterior of two-story homes,” he said. “We have a few decks to stain here and there, but most of the jobs left are whole houses.”

He also said he has openings for “a few jobs” in July and is hoping to book projects until mid- to late August.

“We are still hosting free estimates for customers who would like to have their exterior painted,” he said. “It would be great to fill up the rest of July, and we are willing to take on some jobs in August as well.”

Carter said Student Painters is a “great value for homeowners.”

“You are getting a professional job at a much lower price than most commercial painters because it is used as a hands-on educational experience,” she said. “For that discounted price, the homeowner needs to expect that it will take longer, and more patience may be required, but it is so very worth it in the end.”

Overall, owning his own business has “taught me a lot about myself,” Smith said.

“Going in, I didn’t think too much about all of the aspects of owning your own business,” he said. “Student Painters has given me the opportunity to see this side of owning a business and has really put my skills to the test. I have also gained a profound respect for anyone in the paint business. It is a hard-working profession, but it truly is rewarding. It’s a great feeling to leave a house, knowing that the homeowner is pleased with its new look.”

Ranic, an Adairsville resident, said she wanted to work for Smith because she needs to pay for college and wanted a job that was “a different kind of experience than the other jobs I worked.”

“I enjoy working for a student-owned business because I went to school with Jacob, and some of the other employees are closer to my age,” she said, noting she’s worked on four sites so far. “The atmosphere is very nice. While this job is really hard work, I have enjoyed working with Student Painters more than the other places I worked at. Jacob is a good boss, and the crew is awesome.”

Calloway, who has worked on eight jobs, said working for a student-owned business is “like a big group project really.”

“Working under a student, you have a chance not only to learn new things but share information as well,” said the Cartersville resident, who wanted to get experience in the painting field. “So I’d say pretty fun.”

For information or to book a project, contact Smith at 770-608-3941 or 888-839-3385 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.southeaststudentpainters.com.