School has only been out in Bartow County for about a month, but volunteers for one local program are already gearing up for the first day of the 2017-18 school year.

Registration is open for the 2017 Bartow Give a Kid a Chance event, scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations this year, the ​​​​​Bartow County College and Career Academy​ at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville and the Allatoona Resource Center at 6503 Glade Road in Acworth.

During the one-day event, Bartow County and Cartersville City at-risk students in pre-K through 12th grade can receive a new backpack, school supplies, T-shirt, haircut and health, dental, hearing and vision screenings free of charge.

Students and their family members attending the event also will be treated to breakfast and lunch, and for the first time, gently used clothing as well as used books from the Bartow County Library System will be offered to the students.

“Over 5,000 Bartow County students live in poverty in any given year,” program Director Dennis Collier said. “More than 59 percent of Bartow County students receive free or reduced lunch each year. There are more than 3,000 students that participate in the summer feeding program. It’s hard to imagine, but many families in Bartow County can’t supply basic paper and pencils for their child’s first day of school, not to mention the financial means to provide new clothes or a fresh haircut.”

Bartow GAKAC’s goal is to help the county’s needy students “the best way we can,” Collier said.

“Students need to be ready and prepared to go school, and we think that the services provided at the BGAKAC event helps in their preparation,” he said. “Our goal is to reach as many at-risk children as possible so that they may start the school year on equal footing with their peers. I think our community realizes that the students who participate in this event are our future, and we need to nurture them as much as possible. Education is important for everyone, not just the ones who can afford it.”

The event, sponsored by the Bartow Collaborative, is taking place in two locations this year to better serve students in the southern part of the county, according to Collier.

“When BGAKAC first started, there were three locations — the Carterville Civic Center, Woodland High School and Adairsville High School,” he said. “The logistics of getting the school supplies to three locations became a big issue once the program grew. Another issue was too few volunteers and spreading them over three sites.”

After having the event at only one site for a few years, organizers have noticed that “the attendance of the south Bartow community had dropped” the past couple of years, Collier said.

“The resurgence of community development in south Bartow by Bartow County Government and support of local churches and the community make the Allatoona Resource Center an ideal site for a second location,” he said. “BGAKAC is tremendously grateful to Ms. Nichole Varnell, ARC director, Bartow County Government and Bartow Recreation Department.”

Organizers are expecting 2,500 students to sign up at the BCCCA and another 350 to register at the ARC, Collier said, noting 550 students had registered as of Thursday.

Volunteers, including hair stylists and dental hygienists, are desperately needed to help with setup and working the event.

“The BCCCA will need approximately 350 to cover Friday setup and the day of the event on Saturday,” Collier said. “The ARC site will need approximately 150 for both days. We currently have 45 volunteers signed up at the BCCCA location and 25 at the ARC location.”

Those who volunteer come from large companies, small businesses, local colleges and the community, Collier said.

“There are about 30 core volunteers/team leaders that meet all year long,” he said, noting planning for 2018 will begin in August. “During the month leading up to the event, the core volunteers are spending hours tying up loose ends, making sure we’ve registered as many students as possible, that supplies are ordered and shipped, that we have enough volunteers to cover the needed time slots and [that] meals will be delivered as needed. There is a lot work for the one-day event.”

Not only do volunteers give their time, but they also share their resources, Collier said.

“Over 25 percent of the funding for this event comes from local companies and small businesses,” he said. “A large amount of our funding comes from grants, with the majority of those grantors being based here in Bartow County.”

Since Bartow GAKAC is a completely volunteer-driven event, “every dollar goes to the event — there are no salaries for staff — and all the supplies go to Bartow County students in need,” the director said.

In 2016, hundreds of volunteers from local churches, nonprofits, city and county school systems, businesses and state and local agencies raised more than $28,000 to support the program and contributed another $25,000 in in-kind donations, according to Collier.

The program served more than 1,700 students at last year’s event and donated supplies for 550 students to both school systems to distribute to needy students during the school year.

“This year, we’ll need $32,000 in local donations,” he said. “We are still receiving donations for this year’s event.”

Any supplies left over again will go directly to the school systems to give out throughout the year, he added.

Parents/guardians, who must attend the event with their children, need to register their students for 15-minute appointments at www.bartowgiveakidachance.com by Friday, July 14. Space is limited.

Volunteers also should sign up on the website, and anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can send a check to Bartow Collaborative Inc., 475 E. Main St., No. 218, Cartersville, GA 30121, RE: BGAKAC or visit the website to donate by credit card or PayPal.

The 2016 campaign achieved a number of accomplishments, including partnering with the Bartow County Health Department to provide health screenings and help in completing the State 3300 Form required by the school system for new students and with the Cartersville School System’s Nutrition Department to provide breakfast and lunch for students at the event, Collier said.

“We were able to provide transportation for the students from five different areas of the county,” he said. “We obtained help from over 350 volunteers with more than 5,000 volunteer hours to ensure that the event ran smoothly. In 2016, we served over 2,250 children, more than ever before. Not only did we have over 1,700 students served the day of the event, but [we] hosted their families as well. We estimated that over 7,000 individuals passed through the doors of the BCCCA.”