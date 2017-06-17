RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Shaw Industries employee Madison Wallace paints the wall of the gymnasium at the Boys & Girls Clubs' Cartersville Unit.

Answering her employer’s call to “spring into service,” Brittany Green is embracing the opportunity to volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Cartersville Unit.From helping paint the facility to playing kickball, the customer specialist at Shaw Industries’ Plant 62 is actively engaged in the success of the nonprofit’s members.

“The first time going, we were able to help paint the interior of the facility,” said Green, a 26-year-old Euharlee resident. “Now going back once a week, we do activities with the kids, whether it be playing red rover, kickball, throwing the football, sidewalk chalk games or coloring.

“... This experience has brightened my life beyond measures. I have never volunteered, I guess because I never knew where to start. Once offered the opportunity, I, of course, ran with it. To be able to give back into our direct community has truly been fantastic.”

As Green noted, Shaw Industries’ partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County has turned into a mutually beneficial experience for both organizations.

“The second day being at the Boys & Girls Club, we took the kids outside and played red rover, and to see the excitement while playing a game that I played as a child, with them was just amazing,” Green said. “I may have had more fun than them, even if it was just standing in the line calling people over.

“I am thankful to Shaw for giving employees the opportunity to participate in volunteer programs. I appreciate Andre [Sanders, program director] at the Boys & Girls [Clubs’ Cartersville Unit] for letting us come in, and give them a hand. I got to meet so many kind little souls, who have such bright futures in front of them. It’s been so much more than just volunteering for me. I hope to be back next year.”

Opened in May 1990 at the Goodyear Clubhouse in the Atco community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County now features two locations — 642 Henderson Drive in Cartersville and 127 King St. in Adairsville — and serves about 250 children a day with its summer program. During the school year and the summer, the units offer youth ages 6 to 18 educational and cultural opportunities, and activities like basketball, and arts and crafts.

“Each year, Shaw works through their local United Ways to assist agencies who need assistance in a variety of ways,” said Gordon Gilley — chief professional officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County. “In our case, Shaw Plants 62 and 94 in Cartersville and the new plant in Adairsville [contacted] us about becoming involved personally and [completing] any needed projects. We, of course, were thrilled and appreciative.

“Shaw’s long time support of our organization started in 1990, our first year of service. Over the years, they have provided us not only these much needed service projects, but also years of financial and product support and ‘person power’ through volunteer efforts. The scope of this year’s projects are literally without peer, including major renovation of our Cartersville Unit — restructuring walls, replacing flooring, painting, roof repair, baseboard replacement and daily program volunteers.”

While Shaw’s volunteer efforts with the Cartersville Unit’s programming is spanning from May 22 to July 14, employees started renovating the nearly 18-year-old structure around May 11.

“This project was completed as part of Spring Into Service, the service component of Shaw’s annual United Way campaign, which is [a] corporate-wide and regional effort, given the company has facilities and associates spread throughout several counties,” said Lisa Bevans Loggins, manager of Product Introductions Shaw Contract at Plant 94. “Every year, Shaw partners with United Way to work in the community we live and work in.

“Our goal is to give back and help make a difference. Each facility at Shaw has a core team that focuses on our United Way Service Projects and our annual giving campaign. Our team met and decided to partner with the Boys & Girls Club in Cartersville. This facility is less than a half mile from Shaw Plant 94.”

For Loggins, the Spring Into Service effort at the Boys & Girls Club is helping forge a brighter future for Bartow County.

“We began this project in early April with a walk through, making a list of needs,” Loggins said. “We reached out to our facilities manager, Brian Bresnahan, and he began talking to vendors in our community to help with the skilled labor needs on our list. Teams from Plants 94 and 62 began working on the painting and preparation for cleaning. As the planning began, companies started committing to helping with the building repairs needed.

“The painting began May 11, repair work began on extinguisher cabinets, electrical work was done, a wall was removed to make a room larger to accommodate growth in the facility, new carpet was installed in the new larger room, ceiling work was completed, shelving unit [was] built in a storage closet. An old scoreboard was in the gym, which our employees disconnected and removed. The roof had some leaks, and a local company repaired it. Light bulbs were replaced. Trim and painting was redone. We have scheduled installation of EcoWorx® carpet tile, broadloom carpet and resilient products to be installed the last two weeks of July. A few doors are on order and will be installed as soon as they arrive. We have a team of designers from our facility that are collaborating to add murals to the facility over the summer. Our care and maintenance team will work with the Boys & Girls Club in Cartersville to help establish a cleaning schedule when installation is complete.”

She continued, “... Shaw Industries and its employees care about our community. So many hands helped to make this possible for the boys and girls who spend their day at the club. They are our future employees, firefighters, engineers, designers, homemakers, doctors, lawyers and pastors. Together, we are creating a better future for our community.”