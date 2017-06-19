RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Sally and Louis Tonsmeire attended a reception for Dr. Paul Newell, a mental health advocate who is moving to Canada to be closer to his children. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Bartow County said goodbye Monday to Dr. Paul Newell, one of its staunchest mental health advocates.

After serving many years as district public health director in Albany, Newell and his wife, Susan retired in Bartow 12 years ago.

Although he claimed to be retired, Newell soon found himself hard at work advocating for public health.

“He has a great understanding of ways to gather community information and use it to guide public policy,” said Cynthia Wainscott, a former Bartow resident who worked closely with Newell. “He could develop strategic plans that resulted in community support for mental health issues.”

Almost as soon as he arrived, fate came calling.

“When we arrived in Cartersville, City Councilman Louis Tonsmeire came to our door campaigning for re-election,” Newell said. “I had to tell him that I was a Canadian citizen — later I got dual citizenship.”

The two men discussed public health issues for a while and Tonsmeire promised to return after the election to discuss the topic further.

“He and a number of hospital chaplains were concerned about the difficulty patients with little or no insurance faced at the hospital,” Newell said. “We convened a large group of concerned citizens from all walks of life and that resulted in Bartow Health Access. We also discovered there were a number of people with various mental health issues that faced problems getting access to the system. We formed a focus group and surveyed the community to get a sense of what the community was concerned about.”

The effort resulted in funding for:

• A Peer Support, Wellness and Respite Center that provides support for people recovering from mental illnesses.

• The establishment of the Tonsmeire Community Clinic in partnership with Highland Rivers Health to provide mental health services.

• The creation of a broad coalition of people in Bartow County that understand and support mental wellness.

For his work as an advocate of mental wellness, Newell was named the 2012 Mental Health Volunteer of the Year by The Georgia Public Health Association for “his efforts to improve both the understanding of and improvement of services for mental illnesses and addictive diseases.”

In 2014, Newell began serving as one of Bartow’s representatives on the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Regional Advisory Council, where he emerged as a statewide leader in the development of priority-setting processes involving all six regional advisory councils and their more than 200 members.

The result was praised by Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald as “ground breaking” and occurs annually to bring the community perspective to the highest levels of policy-making.

Newell said he and his wife were returning to Canada in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

“Paul has made significant contributions to our county and the state,” County Commissioner Steve Taylor said. “He will be greatly missed.”