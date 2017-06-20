NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Melissa Jest, African-American Programs coordinator with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office, reports on the effects of “heritage tourism.” Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Last February, a team from the Tourism Product Development Office visited Kingston with an eye towards fostering a plan to make the city a tourist destination.

In yesterday’s report to the city, the team made one thing crystal clear — when it comes to water, you gotta be able to take it in as well as let it out!

“We know the city is working on a water issue,” said Cindy Eidson, director of the TPDO. “but there is also the sewer issue. We know it’s pretty obvious, but we want you to know that until these issues are resolved, any restoration or revitalization of the city is not feasible or possible.”

The team told the sparse turnout that the city should use its history to attract so-called heritage tourists, and in the case of Kingston, its African-American heritage to attract tourists.

“Steps must be taken to preserve the city’s five historic properties — the Desoto Hotel, Goulding House, Kingston Methodist Church, Station Master’s house and the site of the Wayside Inn, which served as a Confederate military hospital — while they can still be preserved,” Eidson said. “

Melissa Jest, African-American Programs coordinator with the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office, said the city’s rich history is of particular interest to African-American tourists.

“Queen Chapel Methodist Church was built before the Civil War and Shiloh Baptist was built just after the war,” Jest said. “African-Americans are very interested in anything concerning their past, especially this city’s connection with Melvinia Shields, the four-great grandmother of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Among the ideas suggested by the team were:

• Establish a unified wayfinding signage system to encourage tourists to advance.

• Improve “walkability” by improving sidewalks and providing maps for pedestrian tours of the city.

• Pass a historic preservation ordinance to preserve the historic integrity of any building 50 years old or older.

• Encourage Kingston’s African-American residents to identify additional sites significant to local history.

• Seek to have the “Station Master’s House” listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

• Add a train-watching platform where railroad buffs can relax and watch trains pass.

• Seek historic preservation grants and federal funding for preservation projects.

But before anything else is done, get some bathrooms!