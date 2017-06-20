Currently in the midst of its “20 Years of Tradition Tour,” Loomis Bros. Circus will return to the Bartow County Saddle Club Friday and Saturday.Last year’s performance marked the organization’s first stop in Cartersville.

“The show’s been running in different capacities for 20 years now,” said Erik Scott, director of business, media and talent relations for Loomis Bros. Circus. “... Being that the big shows, like Ringling Bros., have closed, we still want everybody to know that we’re still going strong. It’s our 20th year. We still have all the elements you would think of as a circus. ... We’re actually the only touring three-ring circus that has elephants, tigers and a live band that’s still running in the country. There’s other shows out there, but we’re the only one that has all of the traditional things that you remember from when you were a child.

“The owner of our show believes in the traditional type of circus. While everybody tries to change their appeal to be more modern and appeal toward what they think ‘today’ wants — the generation of now wants — it’s not always the case. We believe that you can’t change what a circus is. A circus is animals,

performers, music, three rings and people doing extraordinary feats.”

Following Friday’s 7 p.m. show, Loomis Bros. Circus will offer three performances on Saturday: 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

“[Last year] crowds were thrilled with high-flying acrobatics, funny clowns and talented animal performers,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director for the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The CVB is always pleased with quality productions like the Loomis Bros. Circus who create great experiences at a value cost. Free kids tickets are available at [businesses] around town and online on the circus’ Facebook page.

“We can all thank the Bartow County Saddle Club for their long-standing hard work and charity in our community. Their covered arena provides an excellent venue for not only the circus, but also for the championship rodeo coming up in July, and for other equestrian, cattle and canine shows open to the public throughout the year,” she said, referring to the venue located at 43 Saddle Club Drive in Cartersville.

Tickets for each circus show are $20 per adult, which also includes a pair of complimentary kids tickets, and $8 for an additional child ages 2 to 12. For more information, visit www.loomiscircus.com or the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/loomiscircus.