It took about a minute and a half for Bartow County’s school system to have a new budget.

At a called meeting Monday evening, school board members voted 5-0 — with Derek Keeney being out of town and voting by phone — to adopt the fiscal year 2018 general fund budget of $115.5 million, its second balanced budget in a row.

Last month at a called meeting, Chief Financial Officer Megan Brown presented the budget to board members and explained some of the key mandated-expense increases, such as the school system’s contribution to the Teacher Retirement System jumping from 14.27 percent to 16.81 percent, a 2.5 percent increase that will cost the district an additional $1.6 million.

The cost of health insurance for the system’s 400 classified employees also will increase by $100 a month per employee next year, adding an extra expense of $500,000 to the budget, Brown said.

The budget also includes annual longevity increases for all eligible employees as well as a 2 percent raise for all school employees, which will cost about $2 million, Brown said.

Gov. Nathan Deal said he was going to give school districts a Quality Basic Education funding increase for the 2 percent raise, but Bartow County’s share was only about $500,000, leaving the system to cover the remaining $1.5 million, she said.

As for revenue, the school system will receive $71.3 million — 61.75 percent of its funding — from the state for FY 2018, $43.9 million — 37.98 percent — from local funding and $295,000 — less than 1 percent — from federal funding other than grants, Brown said.

On the expense side, the school district spends almost 70 percent of its general fund expenses on direct instruction, and the remaining 30 percent is divided among other areas like student transportation, school administration, pupil support services and central support services, according to Brown.

Overall, the FY 2018 balanced general fund budget totals $115,449,196, up 0.5 percent from the 2017 budget of $115,342,234 in revenues and $114,884,179 in expenses, Brown said.

At last month’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Harper said he was “very happy to have a balanced budget as that is always the goal.”

School board officials held three public hearings — one more than required by House Bill 65 — to allow members of the community to make comments, ask questions or express concerns about the proposed budget before adopting the final one, but no one showed up at any of them.