In its 19th year, the Cartersville Century continues to bolster funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County. Set for Saturday, the bike ride is expected to generate about 10 percent of the nonprofit’s annual operating budget.

“Each year, the Cartersville Century brings hundreds of cyclists, from all over the Southeast, to Bartow County,” said 2017 Century Ride Chairman Kevin Cooney, who also serves as the nonprofit’s board chairman. “Their impact is felt not only by the Boys & Girls Club through registration fees, but by local hotels, restaurants, shops and area attractions. While cycling the 100-mile route, participants will pass through Cartersville, Kingston, Adairsville, Rydal and Cassville.

“The Cartersville Century is in its 19th year, and it is currently the only annual charitable event hosted solely by Boys & Girls Club of Bartow County. As with any charitable event, the Cartersville Century would be impossible without volunteers. Each year, we rely on dozens of volunteers to assist with route coordination, route marking, rider registration, hosting rider rest areas, providing rider support vehicles, post ride meals, etc.”

To participate in the Cartersville Century, cyclists can register at the event at 6 a.m. or sign up online at www.eventbrite.com/e/cartersville-century-registration-32348944564?aff=eac2. Starting and ending at Dellinger Park in Cartersville, the ride features an 8 a.m. mass start and five distance options: 100 miles, 62 miles, 30 miles, 15 miles and 4 miles. On www.eventbrite.com, entry fees are $20 plus a $1.99 fee per person for the 4 Mile Fun Ride and $55 plus a $3.74 fee for the other distances.

“In ’99 or ’98, we decided we needed a unique, special event,” said Gordon Gilley — chief professional officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County. “At the time, there was no cycling event [around], and it’s evolved. What we’ve been able to do is couple our existing sponsors and give them great marketing and brand awareness ... with T-shirts, web pages, Facebook, social media.

“... [During the event] UCB, Georgia Power, Shaw, Hamilton State Bank and the Etowah Rotary Club all do rest stops for us that they’ve staffed. [They] provide food and refreshments for our riders as they go through the county. ... There are bigger rides, but we are very proud our expenses are minimal. We’re able to net anywhere from [$40,000] to $50,000 [each] year all because of our volunteers and our sponsors.”

Opened in May 1990 at the Goodyear Clubhouse in the Atco community, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County now features two locations — 642 Henderson Drive in Cartersville and 127 King St. in Adairsville — and serves about 250 children a day with its summer program. During the school year and the summer, the units offer youth ages 6 to 18 educational and cultural opportunities, and activities like basketball, and arts and crafts.

“I’ve personally been involved with the Boys & Girls Club for the last four years,” Cooney said. “Our mission at the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Each year, through our Cartersville and Adairsville clubs, we are able to provide a positive club experience to hundreds of Bartow County youth. Corporate, civic club and individual involvement/funding allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County to place success within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with an emphasis that all members graduate from high school with a plan for the future.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County and its Cartersville Century, call 770-382-5500 or visit http://cartersvillecentury.com.