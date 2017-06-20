Cobb County police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle wreck that occurred Tuesday morning in Mableton involving a Bartow County man.

Initial information from the scene indicates that a red 2005 Ford Taurus was traveling west on Veterans Memorial Highway approaching Oakdale Road.

A black 2016 Dodge Ram 4500, driven by 44-year-old White resident Michael S. Stephenson, was traveling east on Veterans Memorial Highway approaching Oakdale Road.

The Dodge Ram turned left in front of the Ford Taurus, and the vehicles collided in the intersection at around 5:06 a.m.

The driver of the Ford Taurus has been identified as 36-year old John H. Clemons of Americus. Clemons was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stephenson was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call 770-499-3987.