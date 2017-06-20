Menu

Man severely injured after moped accident Featured

Tuesday afternoon, Bartow County EMS responded to East Valley Road near Highway 411 in Rydal for an accident involving a moped.

Upon arrival at the scene, the EMS crew found a male patient with severe head trauma.

Paramedics requested Air Life be en route for rapid transport to a level one trauma center due to the severity of the injury.

The patient was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

