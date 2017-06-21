Lovers of the great outdoors have a chance to learn about a 5,000-year-old art and sport: falconry.

Buster Brown and Damon Lusky, owners of Georgia Mountain Falconry in Cleveland, are returning to the Cartersville Public Library Saturday with a few of their feathered friends to conduct two programs about birds of prey that many people may not have seen up close.

Raptors R Us will run from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the library’s Nathan Dean Meeting Room at 429 W. Main St., followed by Falconry: An Ancient Sport in a Modern World from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

“It’s a program you don’t get to see every day,” Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said. “We love to offer as many interesting programs as possible,

especially during the summer. We thought it would be fantastic to have them back. They do a great program.”

Brown said he and Lusky are “happy to be back in Cartersville this summer.”

“After our falconry season ends on March 15, we spend the spring, summer and early fall doing raptor/falconry educational programs all over north Georgia in various venues, from libraries to festivals to hunting shows,” he said.

The first program, open to all ages but geared toward kids, offers the youngsters a look at such raptors as the owl, hawk and falcon, according to Brown.

“They will get an up-close and personal look at our raptors, and we will give them some interesting facts about each,” he said.

The second program for ages 10 to adult will be an introduction to falconry, where the audience will learn about the history of the sport, equipment that’s used and information about becoming a falconer.

“This presentation will provide an in-depth look at what falconry is, birds utilized in the sport, equipment and facilities, training raptors, etc.,” Brown said. “The highlight will be about seven minutes of video footage of falconry birds pursuing their prey, from the tiny American kestrel to the massive golden eagle. Who knows, we might even fly a bird over your head or let you call a hawk to your glove.”

New this year is a segment on abatement, using falconry birds, Brown said.

“If there are farms, businesses or homes in Bartow County that have problems with pest birds like starlings, pigeons, crows, etc., we will show you how Georgia Mountain Falconry can help,” he said.

Brown and Lusky are planning to bring five raptors with them to the library.

“Georgia Mountain Falconry will bring an Eastern red-tailed hawk, a Western dark-morphed red-tailed hawk from Idaho, a Harris's hawk, an Eastern screech owl and the largest species of owl on the planet, a female Eurasian eagle-owl [named] Yonah, all grown up from last year,” Brown said.

Shalin said he’s expecting “a nice crowd” to show up for the programs.

“These birds of prey are so fascinating to learn about and see up close,” he said.

As a sport, falconry is “growing but not necessarily in huge numbers,” Brown said.

“Because it is such a heavy commitment, you will see only people who really understand the sport,” he said. “There are about 200 falconers in Georgia and less than 5,000 in the U.S.”

Brown said he and his business partner “love birds of prey, but more than that, we love to hunt with them.”

“We tell people all the time, ‘We're just like glorified dogs — we find the game, and the birds do the work,’” he said.

For information about the programs, call 770-382-4203.