Georgia Highlands College brought home the gold — and the silver — from a national awards program recently.

The college’s advancement team was named among the best in the country in the 2016 Collegiate Advertising Awards, an elite program recognizing higher education institutions for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions at their schools.

GHC won three Gold Awards, given to the top 5 percent in the nation: College Website Design, a combined effort between the advancement division and the information technology department; Folder Design; and Promotional items, which were foam cell phones created to promote the new website’s mobile-friendly features.

The college also received Silver Awards, given to the top 12 percent in the country, for Magazine Advertisement and Billboard Design.

“Last year, we brought home three national awards so winning five more this year has been a wonderful experience for our team,” said Sheila Jones, GHC’s senior director of marketing and communications. “It inspires us to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what we can accomplish.”

Jones is equally proud of all the awards won by the team: Mary Transue, vice president of advancement; Nick Godfrey and Jones, marketing and communications; Jeff Brown and Justin Sucre, digital media; Ken Davis, print and design services; Alison Lampkin, alumni and special events; and Cindy Gomez and Liz Jones, executive assistant and foundation accountant.

“Everything we do is a creative collaboration,” she said. “Our whole team works together on each project. So any award for any accomplishment feels like a team win.”

The director is happy with the work the advancement team cranked out last year.

“We are constantly pushing ourselves to surpass what we did before,” she said. “We have a fantastic creative team who work every day to show our communities just how special GHC really is.”

The 2016 CAA program had more than 900 entries from the United States and Canada representing every type of educational institution, from small community colleges to very large universities, according to a press release.

Participating schools competed against similar-sized organizations from across the country in their specific groups and categories, which covered virtually all possible entries from branding, social media, recruiting and fundraising to multimedia campaigns, educational fairs and blogs.

Submissions were judged on a 100-point scale by a national panel of industry experts on criteria that included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal.

Awards were Judges Choice for scores of 100 (top 1 percent in the nation, only three awarded), Gold Awards for scores of 95 to 99 (top 5 percent), Silver Awards for scores of 90 to 94 (top 12 percent) and Bronze Awards for scores of 85 to 89 (top 16 percent).

In another competition, GHC’s advancement team was recognized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education District III Awards with a Special Merit for Photography Series for the “Share Your Story” diversity series, which captures images of students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds.

The program recognizes the very best in advancement across the Southeast.