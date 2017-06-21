Calling her portrayal of Courtney an “incredibly therapeutic process,” Caitlyn Keller is looking forward to performing The Pumphouse Players’ production of “One Slight Hitch.” Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the comedy will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville.

“I play Courtney. She is the one getting married, and is quite honestly a little confused,” Keller said. “She has been, up to this point, a devoted writer who is a little bit of a rebel. Conforming and settling down isn’t really something the rest of her family suspected she would do. It is not [a] surprise that when things begin going haywire, Courtney is not calm, cool and collected. In fact, her ex-boyfriend showing up is probably the worst shock of her life.

“I was chomping at the bit for this role. I relate to Courtney on such a deep level, I could swear the author knew me. I had a very similar experience of waking up on my wedding day and being at a loss for how I even got to that point. However, I lacked Courtney’s guts and ended up in a marriage I did not want. I have since rectified that particular choice, but getting the opportunity to play a character that does have the guts to follow her heart and do what’s best for her is an incredibly therapeutic process. In fact, the wedding dress I wear is my actual wedding dress. Talk about symbolism here.”

She continued, “Ultimately, I would hope that this show and my character would remind people how important it is to be true to yourself, and to listen to your instincts. Sometimes, coming home to that one lonely pint of yogurt in the fridge, isn’t so bad.”

Following the opening performance, “One Slight Hitch” will be presented June 24, 30 and July 1 at 8 p.m. and June 25 at 3 p.m. Along with Keller, the cast will include Duane Ellis at Doc Coleman, Stacy King as Delia Coleman, Tanner Jordan as Ryan, Celtia Stewart as P.B., Kirsten Adams as Melanie and Ross McLeod as Harper.

“The fun of directing ‘One Slight Hitch’ has been working with the actors involved,” Alex LaVelle said. “The script requires energy and comedic talent to bring it to life, and the seven people in this show have both of those things in spades. Even as we go into dress rehearsals, each of them continues to find new ways to make me laugh; and I have seen them run the show dozens of times by now.

“It is a funny play,” he said. “... It’s the summer of 1981, in the day of Courtney Coleman’s wedding. Her high-strung mother has to have every detail just right. Naturally, the last thing anyone wants to happen does: Courtney’s ex-boyfriend drops in to say hello as he hitchhikes across the country. It falls to Courtney’s father and sisters to try to get her ex out [of] the house before she or her mother sees him.

“More broadly, it’s a play about the ways loved ones will drive you a little crazy with their good intentions. That’s something universal that anyone who comes to see the show should enjoy.”

For LaVelle, the play’s time period was fun to recreate.

“I was born in the ’80s; I have always been fond of media and entertainment from that decade, so it has been a blast to get to put it onstage,” LaVelle said. “It’s a time in history that not only had a distinctive style, but a lot of people can still tell you how they dressed or did their hair. So the production’s visual elements come from the usual hard work on designers’ parts and firsthand knowledge — with a bit of, ‘Why did we ever wear that?’ thrown in for good measure.

“This is also a play with a soundtrack. Music is a big part of the way that P.B., the 16-year-old Coleman sister who guides the audience through the day, interacts with the world. So we have brought in audiovisual elements to add on that layer of ’80s culture. Early on, we made the decision not to let the play’s specific 1981 date hold us back in the references we make. Lewis Black’s script plays fast and loose with that restriction anyway, so we jettisoned it. That opened us up to slip in any nod to ’80s pop culture we wanted.”

Tickets for “One Slight Hitch” are $18 for general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://pumphouseplayers.com or call 770-387-2610.