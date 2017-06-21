A stolen ambulance led law enforcement — Georgia State Patrol troopers, Bartow County Sheriff’s deputies and Cartersville Police officers — on a slow chase along Interstate Highway 75 north before it finally succumbed to “stop sticks” placed at mile marker 288.

Bartow dispatchers broadcast a county-wide BOLO (be on the lookout) for a stolen Clayton County ambulance traveling northbound on I-75 shortly after 1 a.m., Tuesday.

A Bartow deputy, traveling northbound on the interstate, sighted the stolen ambulance at mile marker 283 and was joined by another deputy at mile marker 285.

“The funny thing is the ambulance was running its red lights and sirens,” said Euharlee resident Fred Werner, who was listening to the chase over his police scanner. “But I don’t think it ever got over 40 miles per hour.”

Other lawmen joined the slow-motion chase while a Cartersville Police officer deployed “stop sticks,” a belt of sharp blades designed to penetrate tires, at mile marker 288, near the Ga. Highway 20 exit.

The ambulance’s right side tires were pierced, but the impact with the ambulance threw the sticks in front of a deputy’s vehicle, piercing his front tires. The ambulance kept going, Werner said, although at much reduced speed.

Two deputies rammed the stolen ambulance, but the driver jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot chased by several deputies, troopers and officers.

Louis Norman Scrivani, address unknown, was arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

A Clayton County Police Lt. Kathryn Thrift came later to recover the ambulance.

“That was one of the funniest things I have ever heard on a police scanner,” Werner said. “It sounded like the Keystone Kops.”