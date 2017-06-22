RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

A sign on Highway 41 near the Cedar Creek Road transfer station in north Bartow County advises that trash must be tarped. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

As the county’s environmental code enforcement officer, Ken Ford is advising motorists to “tarp your load.”

“I am excited to announce that, with the approval of Sheriff Clark Millsap and Commissioner Steve Taylor, we have adopted a new subsection to our ... [originally adopted] 2006 Bartow County environmental ordinance,” said Ford, who also serves as a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputy. “Chapter 34, Article 5, Section 34-355 has a revised ordinance written as ‘Covering litter, waste and debris.’ The ordinance states that no vehicle shall be driven or moved on any public road without a proper cover, tarpaulin, cargo net or other tie-down sufficient to prevent escape onto the roadway, right of way or roadside ditches. This includes all privately-owned vehicles, trailers, including dump trucks, roll off containers and pickup trucks. The new ordinance is more specific than the former.

“Bartow County taxpayers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to remove trash that blows from pickup trucks and/or thrown out by non-law-abiding citizens. Truck owners often use their truck beds as mobile garbage cans. We have 11 facilities in the county that allows our citizens to discard their personal residential garbage for free. Unfortunately, when the loads are not secured, all of the garbage doesn’t make it to the solid waste facilities, part of it ends up on our roadways and roadsides.”

Through his enforcement, Ford has discovered many area residents are unaware of the existing ordinance.

“This year, I have been at the collection centers on numerous occasions, verbally informing hundreds of residents of our ordinance,” he said. “In my time spent making contact with our residents, I have heard several comments, such as ‘My trash is in bags, isn’t that OK;’ or ‘This stuff is heavy, it won’t blow out;’ and ‘I thought that law only applied to commercial vehicles.’

“At posted speeds, with vehicles passing and bumpy roads, bags of household garbage and other pieces of debris easily become airborne and turn into litter. You can’t rely on the weight of the items to keep them in your vehicle. It doesn’t take much time, effort or money to make sure your load is properly secured. Signs are posted outside every facility that say ‘Tarp Your Load or Get Ticketed.’ Violation of this ordinance could result in up to a $1,200 fine and/or jail time.”

To help inform the public, Keep Bartow Beautiful continues to promote the trash tarp law.

“We have placed banners at each collection and recycling center in the county, [recorded] ... radio public service spots to run regularly, reminding folks of the law, and we have designed and printed 5,000 rack cards to be distributed by the attendants at the collection and recycling center sites,” said Sheri Henshaw, Keep Bartow Beautiful’s executive director. “Those will go out in July, and our large banner will go back up at the gold dome courthouse at the corner of Erwin and Cherokee streets.

“We also designed and had the Tarp Your Trash signs made and approved, and additional litter signage added at each collection and recycling center, where you see the emphasis on the campaign. This is because we see such a proliferation of trash at these sites, as well as illegal dumping nearby for folks who come by on a day that the sites are closed, get angry and throw out their trash adjacent to the center.”

She continued, “Having the sites available at no extra charge to Bartow County citizens is a great benefit to our community. They are conveniently located [and] well-maintained, since our recent upgrades of bins and signage at each facility offer both trash disposal and a wide variety of recycling options. All that is asked is that laws are obeyed, such as tarping your trash and recycling properly as you haul it to the site, to prevent littering. Bartow County government continues to seek better ways of serving the public, both through our solid waste facilities for the public and through our education efforts at Keep Bartow Beautiful.”

In addition to safeguarding the environment, Henshaw emphasized tarping trash prevents flying debris, which can be “dangerous” and a “health hazard.”

“Many folks are not aware of the law, or the fact that our own local ordinances are tougher than many of the state laws,” she said. “People don’t realize how dangerous flying trash and debris, improperly secured, can be for those traveling behind you. People have been killed in Georgia when unsecured objects fly into their path.

“It is ugly, it is a health hazard, it is dangerous, to litter. It ruins the economic impact of tourism, which is a huge economic driver here in our community, and affects everything from first impressions for new industries wishing to locate here, to location scouts searching for their perfect site, to folks wanting to buy a home here. I often say that Bartow should stay classy, not be trashy. I hope folks can look at the small inconvenience of buying a tarp and the proper cords to secure it for their vehicles as a small one-time price to pay for the service provided.”

Ford encourages victims of illegal dumping or those wanting to report environmental-related crimes to contact him at 770-387-5798 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .