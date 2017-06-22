The Bartow County School System’s nutrition department continues to rack up the accolades.

School Nutrition Director Pam Blakeney was notified by the Georgia Department of Education this month that her staff had won two 2017 Georgia USDA Best Practice Awards for national school lunch and breakfast programs in the categories of Use of Social Marketing for School Nutrition Programs and Farm-to-School Programs.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards,” Blakeney said. “This is the second year in a row we won the Georgia USDA Best Practice Award for Use of Social Marketing in School Nutrition Programs. It is the first year for us to receive the Georgia USDA Best Practice Award for Farm to School. We also received a Georgia USDA Best Practice Award for Customer Service in 2011.”

School Nutrition Coordinator Kalin Bryan also was thrilled to win the state awards.

“I am very proud of our school nutrition department and school system for supporting our farm-to-school program and social-media efforts,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. John Harper said he’s "extremely proud of the success of our nutrition department.”

“First, they do a wonderful job feeding our students while remaining within the federally mandated nutrition guidelines,” he said. “However, they go above and beyond by continually making our nutrition department shine. Their work has been noticed by many in the industry and garnered accolades from a variety of sources. I am very pleased to see them get this well-deserved recognition."

Nancy Rice, state director of school nutrition for GaDOE, congratulated this year’s 54 winners, who were chosen by a diverse group of judges.

“You are all to be commended for taking the time to submit your entries and for the wonderful work you are doing to enhance the Georgia and national school nutrition programs for our children,” she said in a statement.

Blakeney said Bartow County was one of nine Georgia school systems to win in the Social Marketing category, which was given to systems that increased their use of media outlets to market their programs.

“Facebook and Instagram are the main media platforms used to promote the program and feature special events” including school lunch week, breakfast week, Instagram photo contest and special featured products, she said. “Media outlets allow us to get the word out to the community that our meals are nutritious, served with fun and excitement.”

Bartow County received one of 11 Farm-to-School Program awards for its use of locally grown produce in its meal program.

“Each month, we feature seasonal produce and identify the farm where the produce was grown,” Blakeney said. “We are going into our third year being part of the Georgia Grown Test Kitchen program. The test kitchen uses local produce to create and test recipes for student approval. If the test recipe meets student approval, it may be on a future menu.”

Blakeney said the two categories in which the department won are “two areas we have focused on over the past several years.”

“We are very lucky in the Bartow County School System to have such support from the school staff in both areas,” she said, noting she had to submit documentation of events and practices put into place to support these two areas to enter the competition.

“For the past several years, we have focused on expanding our farm-to-school program and increasing our social-media presence,” Bryan said. “The Georgia Grown Test Kitchen program has been a huge success in the Bartow County School System since [school year] ’15-’16, and we are really excited about starting our third year in the program. It’s great when we can connect the community to our farm-to-school accomplishments through social media.”

Blakeney said the plaques and certificates will be presented to the winners at a formal ceremony in September.