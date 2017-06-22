RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Joe Cowan Park, a frequent site of travel baseball tournaments in the area, has been costing Euharlee, and Mayor Dennis Thayer asked city council at Tuesday's work session to consider how to make the park profitable.

Faced with losing about $170,000 for the third consecutive year, Euharlee Mayor Dennis Thayer asked city council at Tuesday’s work session to “think outside the box” to try to find a way to make Joe Cowan Park profitable.

“The park opened in 2013 and came online full-bore in 2014,” Thayer said. “There was a significant increase in the recreation budget and each year afterward has maintained a $170,000-a-year loss. My concern is that we are taking money out of our reserves every year to supplement the operational budget.”

Thayer noted that the majority of the users of the park are not from Euharlee — they are tournament and travel ball competitors — and the number of Euharlee residents using the park is minimal.

“I am having a hard time,” he said, “seeing how we are being good stewards of the Euharlee citizens money. I don’t know what the answer is and I don’t expect us to solve it tonight, but we need to make it right.”

Thayer said regardless of where the funding is coming from — in this case the reserve fund — the city is still spending $170,000 a year above what is made from the park and the citizens are getting little more than a walking track out

of it.

Councilman Joe Turner argued that the city still has to maintain the park and the travel teams that use it allow the city to maintain it.

“But the park is being used mostly by non-residents and it is costing the citizens $170,000 a year,” Thayer replied. “That doesn’t make sense.”

“And if you do away with them for the citizens,” Turner argued, “we still have to maintain it.”

“I never said let’s do away with them,” Thayer countered. “But I don’t see how any of us can sit up here and look at taxpayers and say ‘hey it’s ok that we spent $170,000 of your money, but you don’t get any use of the park.’”

Joe Cowan Park was the city's crown jewel when it opened four years ago. Primarily designed for baseball, the $6 million complex, with a smattering of soccer fields and a walking track, promised a steady stream of revenue from baseball tournaments and travel ball games.

But the jewel lost some of its luster when city council members learned there were big problems with drainage. Field one, when it was originally sodded, was sodded on hard dirt and a sand base was not put in before the turf was put down. There was also no slope put into the original field, so any water, even from sprinkling, became standing water.

And the news worsened. The other three fields had the same issues — no slope and no way for the water to drain — so most of the grass was killed.

After extensive and expensive repairs were made to the fields, the park opened and by all accounts is popular with participating teams.

But there has never been any change in the rents charged for those teams to play, something Councilman Ron Nesbitt found hard to understand.

“If we looked at the budget at the beginning of the year and saw that it has gradually been going down, down, down, we should have looked at it right there,” he said. “The park is our baby. The citizens voted us in to make everything that they have work and I think rather than looking at what it’s not doing, we have to look at what it is doing and decide what we can add to it to make it work even better. We need to sit down and look at it from all angles and discuss what we can do to improve this deficit.”

Thayer said that he hadn’t once suggested getting rid of the park, rather the council needed to come up with ideas that would provide other avenues that would justify spending that amount of money.

Councilman Craig Guyton opined that it was time to raise rental rates for those that use the fields.

“One of the problems is we haven’t had a price increase on tournaments and only a small increase on practice field rates,” he said. “We need to look at the overall rates we charge.”

Guyton said the city is charging $115 a day per field with a field crew, whereas surrounding counties charge $200 a day.

Thayer said the problem remains that it is still costing the city more than it is making.

“We’re at a point now that to continue the budget the way it is will require a millage increase,” he said. “And I struggle with telling people ‘you’re going to have to pay more taxes,’ to support a park that most often is used by people outside the city.”

Council agreed that the discussion must continue and a solution be found.

In other business, council:

• Heard a proposal from Thayer to move the stage at Frankie Harris Park pavilion to better the acoustics.

• Discussed establishing parking fees at the city boat ramp.

• Discussed projects for the 2020 SPLOST fees.

• Declared July 8 as Jean Goss Cowart Day, celebrating her work with the Euharlee Historical Society.

The Euharlee City Council will hold a work session on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Euharlee City Hall.