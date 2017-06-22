Daily Tribune News carrier William “W.T.” Overton was so beloved by the customers he delivered papers to each day, one even baked him a cake and left it for him to pick up Wednesday morning at the end of his route.

Tragically, W.T. never made it to that house to pick up the cake.

Overton, who delivered papers for the Daily Tribune News off and on for 30 years, died while on his route early Wednesday morning at the age of 73.

DTN circulation managers Lee McCrory and Stacey Wade said Overton will be remembered, not only for his reliability as a carrier, but for his friendliness with the customers he served.

“We came in this morning, ... we called all his customers to let them know,” Wade said. “They were devastated, crying, wanted to know what they could do, what they could bring. ... He was a sweetheart.”

Wade and McCrory said she could only remember one complaint Overton ever had from a customer on his route, and it was when he played his Christian music too loud while delivering.

“If [a customer] wanted their paper put in a certain spot, in a certain way, he would get out of his car and do whatever they asked him to do,” McCrory said. “Whatever you needed him to do, he would do.”

While Overton was adored among customers for his reliability and friendliness, he was equally as popular in the press room at the DTN office, where he would often be found socializing with fellow carriers on the picnic table while waiting to pick up papers.

The relationships he built with his coworkers, as well as his customers, meant Wednesday was a sad day for so many at the paper.

“I’m almost 50-years-old, and every time he saw me, he would call me youngster,” McCrory said. “[Mailroom manager Will McCrory] said the night it happened, he was sitting outside on the picnic table telling stories. You couldn’t find a nicer guy.”