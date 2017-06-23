Chattahoochee Technical College said hello and goodbye to several board members this month.

The college welcomed three new members to its board of directors and recognized four retiring members during the board’s year-end meeting June 13 at Gabriel’s at the Old Mill in Acworth.

“Our long-serving board members have been a tremendous asset to the college, and I hate to see them go,” CTC President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in a press release. “However, with a new team of board members comes new opportunities, and I know these individuals will work to lead the college in a positive direction.”

Joining the board were Bartow County business leaders Shenelle Gordon, human resources manager for voestalpine Automotive Components Cartersville Inc., and Jim Hawk, president and chairman of Toyo Tire, and Cobb County businessman Jim Lawson, corporate training manager for Yancey Bros. Co., the nation’s oldest Caterpillar dealership.

The new and returning board members were sworn in by Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor.

Gordon has helped implement voestalpine’s human resources strategy; oversee recruitment, employee relations, training and policy development; and conduct internal investigations at the company.

The Kennesaw resident, who has been at voestalpine almost four years, has a Bachelor of Science in business management from the City University of New York as well as certifications in human resources and human resources management.

“This is a great opportunity to have a direct influence on the programs offered at Chattahoochee Tech as it relates to industrial manufacturing,” Gordon said. “voestalpine Automotive Components Cartersville Inc. will be employing 250 additional employees in the next three years; therefore, the assurance of having the local workforce trained in quality, logistics, production, tooling, etc. is of utmost importance. I am eager to embark on this great opportunity.”

Hawk is a tire-industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience and currently serves as chairman of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. and Toyo Tire North America Manufacturing Inc. and as president of Toyo Tire North America OE Sales LLC.

Retiring board members who were recognized for their nine years of service were Mike Fields, financial consultant for Peachtree Planning Corp.; Deane Bonner, president of the Cobb County Chapter NAACP; Stevan Crew, president of Crew & Associates; and Mitzi Smith Moore, president of Sundial Plumbing Services.

Fields, 51, said he had to retire from the board after serving three consecutive three-year terms.

“Nine years is the allowable limit, according to the bylaws, so I had to roll off of the board,” he said. “Also, nine years is a long time to be a part of a volunteer board, so it was good timing for me to let someone else step into the director's role.”

The former Cartersville mayor, who moved to the city with his wife, Susan, in 1992, said his experience as a board member was “very positive.”

“It was very encouraging to see the quality of students that attend Chattahoochee Technical College and the effort so many nontraditional students put into achieving their goals,” he said. “I didn't, and don't think others, realize the quality of hands-on training that goes on at the school. The people who put in the effort to learn there come out really qualified.”

Fields, who has two daughters, Ellie and Maggie, wanted to be on the board to help improve the job scene in the area.

“I believe that one of the best things any leader on any level can do is create jobs and keep people working,” he said. “Accomplish that, and you solve a lot of problems. In order to attract industry to this area, we have to maintain a strong, well-trained workforce, and technical education is the backbone of training a workforce. When offered a spot on the board, it seemed like a logical place to serve and help increase the local trained workforce and, hopefully, create jobs.”

As for the accomplishments that CTC achieved during his nine years, Fields said there are “a lot of them.”

“Our board merged three technical colleges [Chattahoochee, North Metro and Appalachian] into one that is now the state's largest technical institution,” he said. “That was a huge and unprecedented undertaking. The school also opened and/or expanded facilities in Paulding, Cherokee and Pickens counties and moved forward with class offerings in Bartow County, as well as established an advisory board to the president consisting of Bartow County business owners and leaders. I do hope that one day soon, Chattahoochee Tech will have a facility or at least larger presence in Cartersville.”

His “only disappointment” while serving on the board was Chattahoochee Tech being “underfunded by the state compared to other technical colleges,” Fields said.

“I wish I had done more to rectify this issue and hope that the current school board is able to sway the state technical college board and the legislature to address that problem,” he said.

Fields said the new board is “filled with high-quality people and supported by a great staff.”

“My replacements are more qualified to advise on the needs of manufacturing than I am, which is how it should be,” he said. “That is encouraging, and I have no doubt that the college will improve the offerings of the school and continue educating the local workforce so that more jobs are created in our community.”