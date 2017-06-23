RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Buddy Bagley of Adairsville prepares for his annual motorcycle ride that will benefit Cancer Navigators. Buy photo

Initially held in honor of his late wife, Darlene, Adairsville City Councilman Buddy Bagley now presents his motorcycle ride to pay tribute to her memory and others who have died from cancer.Set for July 15, the eighth annual benefit will generate funds for Cancer Navigators, a Rome-based organization that assists cancer patients in northwest Georgia.

“The people that come and support us and help us out with [the motorcycle ride], if it wasn’t for them, we couldn’t do it,” said Bagley, whose wife passed away from ovarian and breast cancer in 2013. “When I go over there and give [Cancer Navigators] the check, I know that I’m giving back just a little bit.

“... It’s really blessed me, because I get to give back to the people. I get to give back to the community, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s not about me. It’s not about getting my name in the paper. ... It’s about helping and loving other folks and showing them that you care at such a devastating time.”

On July 15, registration for the benefit will begin at Logtown on South Main Street in Adairsville at 9 a.m., with participants departing at 10 a.m. Motorcyclists will travel Ga. Highway 140 East to Waleska, Ga. Highway 108 to Ga. Highway 20, Ga. Highway 411 in Cartersville to Highway 140 and return to Logtown in Adairsville.

To enter the ride, the cost is $20 per motorcyclist and $10 for each passenger.

“Buddy Bagley is an avid supporter of Cancer Navigators,” said Scharla Battle, community outreach manager for Cancer Navigators. “He has made a difference in so many families’ lives with his fundraiser and his giving. He is one of a kind and truly a blessing to us.

“Cancer Navigators is a nonprofit organization that assists cancer patients while on their cancer journey. We have a nationally certified patient navigator — Angela James, LMSW, OSW, OPN-CG that assists with food, transportation, financial assistance, insurance assistance, nutritional needs, wigs, DME supplies and individual grants.

We also have a counselor — Denise Powers, LCSW, that is there if the patient or family needs to talk to someone. We also offer support groups every Friday, weekend retreats twice a year, Complementary Care Program — massage, music therapy, acupressure bands, yoga — and Survivorship Program, iThrive.com.”

She continued, “All assistance is individualized to the need of the patient. Some patients may qualify for some type of assistance where another may not. It all depends on diagnosis, stage, financial/income and sometimes gender. Cancer Navigators tries to remove the barriers cancer patients are facing, so that they concentrate on their treatment and their families. We’ve served over 1,500 patients in 2016 and 8 percent are from Bartow County, which is about 120 patients.”

Last year’s ride featured about 62 bikers and generated $11,850 for Cancer Navigators.

“All proceeds stay local to assist cancer patients in the northwest Georgia area,” Battle said. “The proceeds will continue to help with our mission to make sure nobody has to journey alone. It will continue to help provide transportation and nutrition assistance as well as all other services offered. We are a local community nonprofit that assists cancer patients. Not very many communities have this type of organization. Our community is very lucky to have such a unique, wonderful organization like Cancer Navigators. All our services are at no cost to the patient and their families.”

To enter the upcoming motorcycle ride, participants are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Bagley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 770-773-8190. Further details about Cancer Navigators can be obtained by visiting http://cancernavigatorsga.org or calling 706-295-4119.