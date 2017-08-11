Adairsville council votes to roll back millage rate

At its Tuesday work session, the Adairsville City Council made a motion to adopt the city’s millage rate for fiscal year 2017 at 3.336 percent, down from last year’s 3.4 percent.

“We have experienced a lot of growth — $9 million in new projects,” City Manager Pam Madison said. “With that much revenue coming in, we were able to roll it back.”

The council also approved plans to present the “Adairsville Back-To-School Bash and Cornhole Tournament” on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Logtown, 205 S. Main Street.

“We’re hoping to see a big turnout Saturday,” Madison said. “We will be handing out free backpacks to the first 100 students.”

In other business, council:

• Made a motion to approve signatures of the chairman of the Adairsville Development Authority and the city clerk for accounts at Northside Bank.

• Made a motion to approve signatures of the mayor, mayor pro tem, city manager and the city clerk for city of Adairsville accounts at Northside Bank.

• Made a moton to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Bartow Roofing LLC for $6,120 to replace a roof over the press box and concession stand at Ted Moncus Field.

Georgia law requires that because it was a work session, no votes may be taken until the next regular meeting.

The Adairsville City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 11, at city hall.