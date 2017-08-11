Cartersville school board to award bids, elect new VP

The Cartersville City School Board has a short agenda this month.

At Monday night’s regular meeting, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley will recommend rescinding the bid for band instruments approved by the board last month due to an error made because of an incomplete bid by Sam Ash Music.

“They submitted the wrong bid, and it was not the lowest and best bid,” he said at Thursday night’s work session. “In fact, it was a bid that left off the tuba. The bid that had the tuba in it was actually lower than the one that they sent us, so we’re rescinding that bid.”

Hinesley also said he will recommend approving the bid for the instruments from Taylor Music in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the lowest and best bid, at a cost of $50,265.

Instruments being purchased include two French horns, a tuba, a euphonium and a bassoon for the high school and flutes, clarinets, French horns, tubas, chimes and marching snare, tenor and bass drums, along with 100 music stands, for the middle school.

The superintendent also will recommend awarding the bid for the middle school and high school band trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, April 4-7, 2018, to lowest and best bidder Student Group Tours in Clermont, Florida, for $112,543.

Hinesley will ask the board to accept the low bid for the elementary school narrow pass-throughs, which are part of the serving line, from Manning Brothers Food Service Equipment Co. for $26,211.64 and to ratify the lowest bid for portable bleachers for the high school football field from Gulf Coast Sports in Crystal River, Florida, for $35,500.

“[This is] where the band will sit from now on,” he said. “It’s freeing up some space in the stands.”

Board members also will elect a new board vice president to fill Kelley Dial’s unexpired term that ends in January.

Dial took over as president last month after Linda Benton retired.

The new president also will adjust committee assignments due to Benton’s retirement.

Hinesley will recommend accepting the resignation of Bobby Howard, the new head baseball coach and physical education teacher at the high school, effective July 26. Howard was hired June 22 to replace Stuart Chester, who took the head coaching job at Buford High School, but resigned a month later due to issues with his retirement income.

The superintendent also will recommend approving the following employees and retired employees to serve on discipline tribunal hearings for the 2017-18 school year: Gina Bishop, Katie Vaughan, Denise Osborn, Melissa Bates, Becky Bryant, Ken MacKenzie, Tharis Word, Debra Malone, Marc Feuerbach, Darrell Demastus, Shelley Tierce, Marc Collier, Darya Barnes, Lisa Carter, Jennifer Graves, Susan Hatfield, Becky Graves, Allison Nelson, Brett Opaleski, Wendy Ross, Tonya Wells, Susan Fields, Jeanne Lowry, Melanie Paige, Alli Smith, Kelly Hopkins, Ruthie Jones, Leighanne Young, Paige Robbins, Jessica Bunce, Linda Linn, Kelli Lochridge, Lindy Beyea, Brandi Gainor, Julie Merwanji, Tricia Burdick, Kate DeBoard, Bridget Milam, Tracy Riley, Haley Wilson, Kenya Ash, Tiffany Townsend, Emma James, Jorie Wright, Margie Patton, Jennifer Turem, Natalie Carr, Rachel Phillips, Gary Lovingood, Breanna McDonald, Angie Roper, Steven Flowers, Lindsey Montgomery, Sarah Belisle, Cheri Edwards, Cissi Adams, Rhoda Craig, Brad Burel, Ryan Lee, Laura Huth, Don Goode, Heather Hayes, Russ Schmidt, Omar Nunez, Michelle Cottongim, Michelle Gambill, Felicia Guffey, Erik Boulier, Brett Tolbert, Michael Ariail, Ashley Chupp, Shannon Boyer, Beth Cauthen, David Cagle, Kenya Rowser, Kyle Tucker, Tish Terry, Valerie Webb, Debbie Justus, Ketrina Jordan, Missy Hensley, Melissa Moore, Cindy Moore, Phillip Hardy, Chad Murray, Audra Saunders, Susan Tolbert, Bibby Morgan and Ken Clouse.

The regular monthly meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the central office board room at 15 Nelson St.