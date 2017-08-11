Bartow author pens story for ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?’

Affectionally referred to as “the three-legged wonder,” Paula Millet’s late black Labrador retriever is continuing to broaden his fan base. Known for his zest for life and ability to overcome obstacles, Man’s tale is one of “101 Stories of Miracles, Mischief, and Magical Moments” in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” book.

Penned by Millet, a resident of White, the three-page story titled “The Three-Legged Wonder” highlights how the 1-year-old foster dog named Man joined their family weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Kennesaw in 1987.

A fan of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book collection, Millet was delighted to learn her submission was selected for its latest installment.

“There are steps to the process as the folks at ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ wade through the thousands of submissions and focus on their favorites,” Millet said. “Imagine my surprise when I discovered that my piece on our beloved dog, Man, was being considered for publication. I was thrilled to have made it to finals, alongside so many other talented writers who have inspiring stories to tell. And, of course, learning that it had made the cut and would be included for publication was incredibly exciting.

“... I have always thought that writers hope for a brief, yet magical connection with a reader, that their words will somehow strike a chord and leave a lasting impression. If Man’s story made someone smile, then, how wonderful is that? I would also say this particular ‘Chicken Soup’ book focuses on dogs from rescue groups or animal shelters. So many of these wonderful animals, who are viewed as unwanted and disposable, are actually quite remarkable, including our own ‘three-legged wonder.’ [Adopting] a pet can be highly rewarding.”

Along with Millet’s family adopting Man after she and her husband promised their three sons a dog to help ease their moving transition, “The Three-Legged Wonder” story shares how the Labrador lost his leg after being struck by a vehicle, then continued to thrive and enhance their lives for 15 years.

“If any of us are lucky, we get that once-in-a lifetime dog, our constant companion, who inspires and teaches us with his unwavering devotion and unconditional love,” Millet said. “Man, certainly did, but he sure did make us laugh, too, with his antics. You should have seen him do a one-legged doggie paddle in Lake Allatoona. What an amazing pet [he] was.

“But, I think, I am most grateful for the way he nurtured my boys. He may not have been a border collie, but he corralled those rascals like he was. I never had to worry about them with Man on the job as their canine nanny. I think they learned about responsibility and caring and loyalty from that dog. I may have learned it, too.”

Published Aug. 8, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” retails for $14.95. As Millet noted, the book is helping support homeless animals, with royalties going toward American Humane.

Providing the forward for “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, wrote “This new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ collection includes such a variety of amazing tales that I couldn’t put it down. Many of them made me laugh out loud, a few made me tear up, and all of them made me nod my head in recognition, agreeing that there’s nothing better than adding a dog to your family. I hope the stories will encourage you to open your heart and home to adopt a new best friend from your local animal shelter or rescue group. There are millions of animals right now waiting for a forever loving home and a second chance at life.”

A retired teacher, Millet is continuing to help inspire Georgia’s youth as a part-time educator at Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville.

In addition to her work being featured in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” Millet has written three novels — which are available on Amazon — in the past year: “Angelique’s Storm,” July 1, 2016; “Angelique’s War,” April 1, 2017; and “Angelique’s Peace,” July 19, 2017.

For more information about Millet and her literary works, visit www.paulamillet.com. Further details on “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” can be obtained online at www.chickensoup.com.