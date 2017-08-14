Woods says Georgia stepping up to the plate in education

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

State School Superintendent Richard Woods speaks to area educators, school officials and business people Monday at the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce during his visit to Cartersville Monday. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Georgia schools superintendent Richard Woods, speaking Monday at the Cartersville Bartow Chamber of Commerce, assured the gathering of local educators, school officials and business people that Georgia’s public schools are on the right track.

“Public education in Georgia has changed a lot; It is different than when we were in school,” Woods said. “A lot of great things are going on in education. Children today have more opportunities than I have seen in my lifetime in education. I have seen kindergarten students using ‘Live Chat’ to communicate with people in New Zealand as part of a research project. When I was in school, our only methodology was pen pals where you would write a letter, stick a stamp on it and wait weeks for an answer.”

He said that he has visited 200 to 400 schools since taking office in 2014.

“Education is taking place,” he said. “Everyone from principals, teachers, custodians, lunchroom workers and bus drivers are giving their very best every day and we have an all time high graduation rate. We expect to be at the national average or above it by 2020.”

And he said, test scores are good despite criticism from outside the state.

“They say ‘what about testing?’ but a look at the SAT indicates us trending up while other states are trending down,” he said.” “And, the number one state, they only test about three percent of their children versus 70 percent of Georgia’s. I would definitely put our top three percent against any other states top three.”

Woods was elected in 2014, replacing Bartow County’s John Barge, who chose to run for governor rather than seek re-election.

He spent more than 22 years in public education as a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director, testing coordinator, pre-k director and alternative school director in Irwin County before taking the top post at the Education Department.

As superintendent, he heads the Georgia of Department of Education, which oversees the state’s K-12 public education system, and institutes the policies of the state Board of Education.

Woods said his department’s focus is K-5 education.

“As a high school teacher, I was able to teach content all day long,” he said. “But the one area where I found the kids had the greatest deficit was reading and reading comprehension. We are making a concerted effort to see that our children are reading on grade level. For many, many years, there was just a lot of talk about it, but now we are actually putting some meat on the bone.”

The other area of concern is math education, he said.

“Within Georgia, we have done math a discredit over the years,” he said. “We got caught up in these fads — these new ways of teaching — and kept changing the math programs, leaving teachers confused. We want them to know that it’s OK to teach traditional math.”

Woods said his department is trying to move past the one size fits all cookie cutter mentality.

“If we were making widgets, education would be extremely easy,” he said. “But we are dealing with young people. There is a great diversification of readiness levels. Some of our young people, you would think, are ready to build Saturn 5 rockets, but on the other hand, you would swear they had never been out of their diapers. We have to look at the whole child.”

One way to do that is accepting that not every child is going to attend a four year university, he said.

“When my air conditioner breaks, I don’t call my college professor,” he said. “Our technical colleges offer training for highly technical jobs that are well paying jobs. Georgia and Wisconsin are rated the top two states for technical education. We are really stepping up to the plate.”

Woods praised the “Move on When Ready” program, which allows students to graduate high school and finish two years of college simultaneously.

He also pointed out that charter schools are beginning to blossom throughout Georgia.

“Georgia is really stepping up to the plate and we are doing some good things,” he said.