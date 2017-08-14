Cartersville man tied up, robbed at knife point

A Cartersville man was tied up and robbed at knife point last weekend.

According to a police report, the man said he was watching a movie on Aug. 6 when an unknown person knocked at his door on Cassville Road.

He answered the door and there was a white male with a dark hat and dark bandana around his face.

The alleged robber shoved the man to the floor, pulled out a knife and threatened to use it on him.

The alleged robber then demanded the man show him the lockbox where rent money from the Scott’s Motel was kept. The man told the robber the location of the box and told the robber it did not contain any money.

The robber then tied up the man using black duct tape, rummaged through the home and took his cell phone and money from his wallet.

The man was able to free himself from the tape and drove to Scott’s Motel to contact law enforcement.

The man said he was able to see the robber’s face but did not recognize him.