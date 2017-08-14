Menu

Man severely injured after he was struck by vehicle

A man was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Mission Road and Robinson Loop, forcing Bartow County EMS to airlifted to a hospital with a fractured collarbone and a flail chest.

According to BCEMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a male in his 30s that had been struck by a vehicle traveling on Mission Road.

The crew quickly assessed the patient and requested an Air life 5 helicopter for transport. The crew started advanced treatment measures before the helicopter arrived on the scene and the patient was transported to a trauma center.

