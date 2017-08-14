Local attorney heads disaster legal assistance committee

Cartersville attorney Robert E. “Bert” Noble III of the Jenkins & Bowen law firm was reappointed chairman of the Young Lawyers Division’s Disaster Legal Assistance Committee, which coordinates emergency legal assistance for victims of natural disasters.

Formed in 1947 at the Georgia Bar Association’s annual meeting, the YLD is comprised of approximately 10,000 lawyers that are 36 years old or younger or who were admitted to their first bar no more than five years ago. The group was created to further the goals of the State Bar of Georgia — duty and service to the public — and encourage the interest and participation of younger members of the State Bar.

In his first year as chair, he received the YLD’s Outstanding Achievement Award for his work leading the committee.

The Young Lawyers motto, “working for the profession and the public,” is fulfilled by 25 committees providing service to the public through an array of projects and programs.

Noble will serve as chair of the committee until July 2018.