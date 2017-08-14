Website ranks CTC 10th Most Affordable Community College

A recent study has named Chattahoochee Technical College as one of the 50 most-affordable community colleges in the country.

AffordableSchools.net, an independent college search and rankings organization, listed Georgia’s largest technical college — and ninth-largest college overall in the state — as the No. 10 best educational value among U.S. community colleges that offer online degrees.

“Being recognized for our affordability is important because it provides an incentive for students to pursue an education with Chattahoochee Tech,” President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in a press release. “However, the overall intent of enrolling at CTC is to graduate with a skill set that will allow for greater opportunity in employment. By offering low-cost tuition and fees alongside a flexible class schedule and a direct pipeline to employment upon graduation, Chattahoochee Tech has established itself as a viable resource for anyone looking to improve their quality of life.”

Director of Marketing, External Affairs Kim Crowe said the college’s faculty and staff “work tirelessly to ensure a quality educational environment for students.”

“There are many schools out there, but students come to Chattahoochee Tech to learn from some of the best instructors in their respective fields and to have a direct pipeline to employment upon graduation,” she said. “Being ranked 10 out of 50 nationwide is a wonderful recognition that shows we are ahead of the majority when it comes to providing affordable and accessible education.”

The average yearly net price for each college was calculated by the National Center for Education Statistics using all relevant education costs in total for the entire undergraduate student body, divided by the number of students enrolled in a specific academic year, according to the website. CTC’s net price was $2,894 a year.

“CCs [community colleges] are arguably an underrated factor in getting a post-secondary education at an affordable price,” the site said. “They are typically cheaper for an associate degree than at a four-year college. All factors considered, the cost of earning a bachelor’s degree can be reduced by first earning an associate’s degree at a local/regional community college, which results in a higher ROI [return on investment] in post-graduation careers.”

Vice President for Administrative Services Catrice Hufstetler said tuition is set by the Technical College System of Georgia; “however, each college may have fees individualized to the institution.”

“Chattahoochee Tech attempts to keep the fee structure as low as possible to better serve its student population,” she said.

According to the website, the United States is home to more than 1,200 colleges that offer at least one distance-education degree program, some of which offer online degrees, and from this group, just over 400 are public or private nonprofit community colleges.

Nine of the Top 50 most-affordable community colleges, including No. 1, were found in Georgia.

“Our state has more affordable community colleges that offer online programs than any other state,” GeorgiaTrendBlog.com said in a post. “The fact that Georgia has nine out of the Top 50 most-affordable community colleges is evidence of the focus on making education affordable for our residents. Not only are community colleges an economical option following high school, but online programs offer more choices for students.”

The Georgia colleges making the list were Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia, No. 24; West Georgia Technical College in Waco, No. 23; Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome, No. 20; Atlanta Technical College, No. 12; Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, No. 10; Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins, No. 9; Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, No. 7; Albany Technical College, No. 2; and Oconee Fall Line Technical College in Sandersville, No. 1. Crowe said the college doesn’t have any data to show that it’s been ranked on AffordableSchools.net before, but it has popped up on other lists.

“... The college was named 49 out of 100 in the most recent Community College Week Top 100 report, released in November 2016,” she said. “In addition, the college also ranked in two of Community College Week’s lists of associate degree rankings. The college ranked 48th in the Top 50 Associate Degree Producers in the areas of communications technology, technicians and support services. In the Top 50 Associate Degree Producing Colleges in the area of computer and information services and support services, Chattahoochee Technical College ranked 50th in the nation. In addition, Atlanta Business Chronicle recognizes Chattahoochee Tech as the largest technical college in the state of Georgia.”